Stacey Solomon has pulled out all the stops for her date night with boyfriend Joe Swash amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the Loose Women panellist told her followers that it was her turn to sort out a romantic evening for the two, and that she cooked Joe's favourite - steak and chips! "So I made his favourite," she wrote across the footage. "Steak, garlic mushrooms, chips and salad."

She then added another clip of herself taking the plate of food to Joe, who looked rather impressed with all her effort! With Lily Allen's version of Somewhere Only We Know playing in the background, Stacey wrote: "Sorry about the dramatic music, it's our song." The couple, who have been together since 2016, are currently self-isolating at their home in Essex with their 11-month-old son Rex, and Stacey's two older sons Leighton and Zachery.

Following their meal, Stacey penned a heartfelt note as she gushed about how much Joe means to her. "When I met you I found me. I love being silly with you. My S Club loving, dishwasher shoving man," she wrote. "My love, my life, my Hoe. To the moon and back @realjoeswashy. Hope you're all ok today. No matter what has happened this week, never forget, you are enough.... We will be out the front soon. Clapping for our carers at eight as always, we love you, and can't thank you enough."

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours after Stacey shared a family photo on Instagram during a trip to the Maldives, which looked just like a wedding photo. Stacey, Joe and her three sons were all wearing perfectly matching outfits and posing in front of a gorgeous sunset on the beach, which prompted some of her social media followers to ask whether they had tied the knot. Stacey later explained on Loose Women: "We just dressed up because we wanted to, you know how much I love a matching outfit." However, they haven't completely ruled out marriage in the future. In November, Stacey shared a video on Instagram Stories of her and Joe telling followers that they weren't married, with Joe adding: "No, not yet."

