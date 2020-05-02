Kate Middleton shows off delicious homemade pasta she made with her children The Duchess of Cambridge shared a brand new photo of Princess Charlotte

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her culinary skills in a brand new photo released on Saturday to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday. In the stunning portrait, Charlotte is holding onto a bag of pasta, which mum Kate helped to make alongside Prince William and their three children last week. Captioning the image on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, the family wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April."

William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis spent an afternoon last week making batches of fresh pasta, filling at least a dozen bags to deliver along with food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living near Sandringham.

The following day the family helped to pack up a van and spent around two and a half hours out doing deliveries. The little Princess, affectionately known as Lottie to her family, is seen helping to load the food parcels and carrying one of the bags of pasta as she knocks at a door before leaving it outside.

Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new photo of Princess Charlotte to make her fifth birhday

She and her family were taking part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative, which over the past five weeks has seen staff prepare and deliver meals to isolated people living in the area. Around 1000 meals were made and delivered in the first week alone. Many of the delighted residents came out of their houses to speak to the Cambridges – who stayed to chat at a safe social distance – despite heavy rain.

The Cambridges made batches of pasta to deliver to people living in the area

On Friday night, the family shared a series of photos of Charlotte on Instagram – taken by mum Kate, just like she did for her youngest son Prince Louis' second birthday last week – to mark her special day. Wearing an adorable Zara checked dress, the birthday girl smiles straight into the camera as she sits on a hay bale for a portrait taken last week. Another three pictures taken by Kate show Charlotte delivering the food parcels to the elderly in her community.

