Amanda Holden's daily diet revealed: What she eats in a day See what the Britain's Got Talent host has for breakfast, lunch and dinner

At 49, Amanda Holden is in great shape. Besides the fact she looks amazing, she seems to have an endless energy supply that means she can appear on TV shows, present radio shows, raise her children and work out frequently. It all come downs to the adage that food is fuel, so we've done some digging to find out exactly what she eats and when.

It's key to note that Amanda doesn't 'diet' i.e. remove whole food groups for short periods of time. Instead, she opts for a more sustainable approach that, clearly, has served her well. "You have to enjoy life," she previously said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine. Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

There is one food group that Amanda avoids though: meat. According to the book Amanda Holden, written by Jim Maloney, Amanda "decided to become vegetarian after being influenced by famous veggie Morrisey, lead singer with the Smiths", but continues to eat fish, making her a pescatarian.

What does Amanda Holden eat for breakfast?

Speaking to Woman, Amanda previously said, "Sometimes lunch goes out of the window, so I like to have something wholesome for breakfast. I tend to start the day with a bowl of sugar-free Alpen."

Amanda previously shared a photo of her breakfast bar

She has also shared her love for avocados, and no doubt would be a fan of avocado on toast, while the Britain's Got Talent judge has been following presenter Lisa Faulkner and John Torode's recipes on Instagram since going into lockdown. Their go-to breakfast creations include American pancakes, and scrambled eggs – both of which would adhere to Amanda's pescatarian preference.

What does Amanda Holden eat for lunch?

"Lunch, if it happens, is a bowl of soup or sushi," she said in a past interview. And in a recent Instagram post, the star revealed she has been opting for French onion soup of late.

"It's turned out pretty well for someone that never ever cooks but now I have the time and to be honest, I am loving it," she wrote. Goggles optional.

What does Amanda Holden eat for dinner?

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have come to the rescue for the Holden family dinners, too. Amanda and her daughters Lexi and Hollie recently whipped up homemade pizzas using the couple's recipe, and Amanda couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome.

"Honestly @lisafaulknercooks and @johntorodecooks are making life very easy for people like me in the kitchen! I'm literally loving having a go with our girls," she captioned the post. Other dinner options from the culinary duo include spinach ricotta flan, fishcakes and broccoli pasta. And when the weekend hits, Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes treat themselves with a biweekly takeaway. "Every two weeks, Chris and I will order an Indian and watch telly with that," she said. A girl after our own hearts…

