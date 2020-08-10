Vogue Williams just threw Spencer Matthews the most incredible birthday feast This looks so delicious!

It's been a busy few months for Vogue Williams! Since giving birth to her baby daughter Gigi in July, the mum-of-two has been planning the most incredible birthday feast for her husband, Spencer Matthews – and we're just a little bit jealous. Taking to Instagram on Sunday to share a number of photos from the big event, the TV star certainly spared no expense. Hosting the party outside, she decorated the space with rainbow balloon garlands which had been specially designed by Bexley Confetti Balloons and CupidCreative. As for the food, Vogue laid out several gorgeous platters on marble-effect plates for her guests.

Revealing that she'd ordered Spencer's birthday feast from celebrity favourite GRAPE & Fig Grazing, Vogue's fans couldn't believe how beautiful the food looked. "Those platters are divine," wrote one. "The food has me salivating!!! Wow," added another. Having previously catered for the likes of Tom Hardy, Rochelle Humes, Kelly Brook, Davina McCall, and Paul McCartney, the London-based company has built up an impressive clientele thanks to its exquisite grazing displays, platters, and boxes.

Vogue posted photos of the platter on Instagram

Also sharing photos from Spencer's feast on Instagram, the brand wrote:

"Let's talk about our *new* platter range (which @spencermatthews @voguewilliams LOVED digging into yesterday). This is what our CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE, CRUDITÉS + HUMMUS AND SEASONAL FRUIT PLATTERS look like displayed together (plus the Brie Cake of dreams). One meter's worth of food but on platters to offer variety, more accessibility, more food, vibrance, freshness, less mess...and let's face it, they look bloody EPIC."

Vogue decorated the space with balloon garlands

Spencer was clearly delighted with his birthday feast, and Vogue posted a picture of herself cuddled up to the former Made In Chelsea star. Dressed in a white broderie playsuit, the mum-of-two smiled from ear-to-ear as her hubby kissed her on the cheek. She captioned it: "Such a lovely day yesterday celebrating @spencermatthews birthday…"

