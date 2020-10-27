Inside Keith Urban's birthday celebrations at Australian home – with show-stopping cake The country music star is married to Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban turned another year older on Monday as he celebrated his birthday while out in Australia, and it looked like he had a great time!

Nicole Kidman's husband took to Instagram to share a video of himself smashing a decadent looking cupcake on the kitchen counter while at home.

The tasty looking 'smashcake,' which was made of chocolate and shaped into a cupcake, was filled with chocolate buttons and decorated with sprinkles. Keith branded the day "the best birthday ever" as a result of his colourful sweet treat.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban smashes his birthday cake at home

Keith – who turned 53 – was inundated with birthday messages from his fans and famous friends on social media on his big day, including his wife, who posted a fun photo of the pair together at a space centre.

"Happy birthday my love! Love is in the air," she wrote alongside the snapshot.

Keith Urban had the best time smashing his birthday cupcake!

The celebrity couple have been staying in Australia since the summer, having travelled out there when it was safe to do so, so that Nicole could begin filming her upcoming mini-series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole and Keith were used to travelling around prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and spent time in New York at the beginning of the year while the actress filmed The Undoing.

The thriller was released on Sunday night in the US on HBO, and on Keith's birthday in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV, meaning the couple had double the reason to celebrate.

Nicole Kidman paid a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday

The award-winning singer is a big fan of his wife's new show too. Nicole told Marie Claire: "Keith loved the whole series, and he is brutally honest.

"He didn't fall asleep. He just kept saying, ‘When can I watch the next one?’ And I kept saying, ‘Well, not tonight, not tonight,’ and [he] kept begging for another one, which was kind of nice."

The Undoing is a family affair, as Nicole and Keith's two daughters, Sunday and Faith, also have roles as extras in the drama.

The celebrity couple are currently staying in Australia

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did fives days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment.

"And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

