Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares sweet photo of daughter Teddy horse-riding

Loose Women star Ayda Field shared a sweet behind-the-scenes snap of her oldest daughter on Sunday.

The presenter and actress took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a photo of young Teddy, who is eight years old.

In the image, which showed Teddy from above, the little girl was sitting on a horse, wearing jodphurs, a blazer, and a horse-riding hat.

She held onto the reins and looked every inch the competent young horsewoman, while her riding teacher could just be seen in the background of the picture.

"Teddy on the trot..." Ayda captioned the photo, adding a horse emoji.

The little girl is one talented youngster, having previously shown off her skill for playing the piano.

Proud mum Ayda shared a short video of Teddy in her dad Robbie Williams' music studio over the summer, which showed Teddy sitting on a piano stool, wearing a colourful summer dress whilst calmly playing a song.

The former X Factor judge captioned the clip: "@robbiewilliams #makesmehappy AWxx."

"The future generation! Watch out!" one fan quickly commented, prompting Ayda to reply: "We shall see… but I love her passion for music."

Another one commented: "It literally looks like she's casually working on a new song in the studio, as if she's meant to do nothing else than exactly that... Proud parents I'm sure."

Ayda posted the sweet image to Instagram

Ayda agreed, writing: "Bless you… that is the feeling I feel too when I see her working with such focus and love of what she is doing. Yes, very, very proud."

Last month, Ayda penned another sweet tribute to her oldest child, as she shared a photo of the youngster on her way to school on her birthday, wearing a party hat and holding onto some birthday cookies for her classmates.

In the caption, the mum-of-four gushed: "Eight years ago today, you entered our world and gave us the greatest gift ever... being your mummy and daddy. And ever since then, you have lit up our world in the most magnificent way."

