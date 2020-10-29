Young Prince William and Prince Harry's favourite foods may surprise you See what the young royals ate at home with Princess Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry may have different tastes when it comes to cuisine nowadays, but there was one type of food they could agree on when they were children – bananas.

The young royals supposedly loved any sweet treat containing the fruit, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady, who cooked for or Princess Diana and her sons for four years when they were growing up.

In an interview with HELLO! Online, Darren said: "They liked comfort food dishes. They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream." And the pair also supposedly loved banana and caramel cake – who can blame them?

Prince Harry is still a huge fan of banana dishes, particularly his wife Meghan Markle's banana bread recipe – which contains chocolate chips and ginger. During their royal tour in 2018, the Duchess took her own homemade cake for a picnic with a farming family in Dubbo, near Sydney, Australia.

Princess Diana's children loved banana-flavoured treats growing up

Benita Woodley, from the Mountain View Farm, told the Daily Mail: "She [the Duchess of Sussex] said if you go to someone's house you always bring something, so she did. She said she was worried about the bananas, that she'd put too many bananas in it. But the Duke said there's never too many bananas."

While William's choice of afternoon tea snack is said to be a chocolate biscuit cake, it is likely the Duke and his wife Kate Middleton have also indulged in some delicious banana recipes while visiting his grandmother, the Queen.

Prince Harry loves wife Meghan Markle's chocolate chip banana bread

In a YouTube video, Darren recently revealed that banana bread containing raisins, dried cherries and nuts was regularly served during afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.

"I can't tell you how many times this recipe got me out of trouble at Buckingham Palace," he said. "Because the fruit keeps the bread moist in the refrigerator for several weeks, there are always two or three loaves in there. If a member of the royal family turned up then, oh the good old banana bread – a life-saver!"

Perhaps we're not the only ones who have been baking copious amounts of banana bread during the coronavirus lockdown!

