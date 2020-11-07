Alex Jones' son Teddy makes serious mess in family kitchen The One Show host took to Instagram

Alex Jones and her boys Kit and Teddy got stuck into a kitchen science experiment on Friday, when they made oobleck.

MORE: Matt Baker shares first glimpse of rickshaw challenge ahead of One Show return

The One Show host shared a video of the process, and you might want to sit down for this, because Alex's young lads made a serious mess!

Sharing a video of her kitchen table covered in mess, Alex could be heard saying: "What have we done?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares adorable video of son Kit playing in the park

Adorably, little Teddy told his mum: "We are making oobleck," to which she responded: "It's so messy."

MORE: Alex Jones bakes controversial cupcakes with son Teddy

Alex showed off the mess on Instagram

MORE: Alex Jones shares emotional parenting struggles amid coronavirus isolation

Red and orange liquid could be seen spilling out of mixing bowls and smeared all over the table alongside flour, and little Teddy's hands were also covered in food dye.

That's going to take some serious cleaning up!

Making oobleck – which is a mixture of corn starch and water - is a popular activity for kids.

A non-newtonian fluid, it acts like a fluid when being poured, but like a solid when force is acting on it, making it a fascinating science experiment for little ones.

Oobleck gets its name from Dr. Seuss' Bartholomew and the Oobleck.

In the popular children's book, a gooey green substance named oobleck falls from the sky.

Alex also made some cupcakes with her boys earlier in the week

Clearly Teddy is a fan of the classic book!

It's not the first time recently that Alex and her boys have got their hands dirty in the kitchen.

On Tuesday, the Welsh presenter enlisted the help of her son Teddy to create some chocolate cupcakes, which they finished off with Halloween-themed decorations.

Each cupcake was smeared with bright red icing and topped with googly eyes, Frankenstein's monster or skulls.

"I know it's over but in isolation...there are NO rules," Alex joked, before sarcastically commenting on the appearance of the cakes. "Don't they look delicious," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.