Tuesday was a tough day for Alex Jones, who took to Instagram to share her parenting struggles with her followers.

MORE: Alex Jones bakes controversial cupcakes with son Teddy

"Well today has been an absolute pig of a day. This isolation lark is no breeze!!! One teething and cried all day and wouldn't be put down apart from when I opened the dishwasher so that he could climb in and reenact a Greek wedding. That happened twice!" she said of her youngest son Kit, one.

The One Show host also shares three-year-old Teddy with her husband Charlie Thomson – but it doesn't sound as though he was behaving either. "The other is climbing the walls and would not engage in any of the activities I'd planned. He just wanted to watch bloody Peter Rabbit. There were serious tears by 5," Alex continued. Oh dear!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares adorable video of son Kit playing in the park

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the Welsh presenter's disastrous day. She added: "I realised that I'd lost my wedding and engagement ring. It was missing for 4 hours and spend an hour after putting the boys to bed going through the rubbish from the weekend in the dark. Nice.

RELATED: Alex Jones misses The One Show after coming into contact with COVID-19 – details

"I have found it eventually which is amazing but I can't even be bothered to have a glass of wine to celebrate. I'm drained and over today. Off to bed. Now.

Alex revealed she has been struggling at home with her two sons

"Thinking about all the single parents out there. This is no joke. Let's hope we all have a better day tomorrow. One last hurrah...well not for us but for some of you."

The UK is set to enter a second lockdown on Thursday, but Alex has already been self-isolating at home for several days and has been forced to miss The One Show after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The One Show host has been entertaining her kids with baking

She shared a look into her morning baking session earlier in the day, as herself and Teddy whip up Halloween-themed cupcakes. The treats were smeared with bright red icing and topped with googly eyes, Frankenstein's monster or skulls.

"I know it's over but in isolation...there are NO rules," Alex joked, before sarcastically commenting on the appearance of the cakes. "Don't they look delicious," she added.

Alex and Teddy quickly ditched their cooking efforts in favour of playdough, which was set up on their kitchen table. Here's to hoping the next month of isolation becomes easier for the mum-of-two.

GALLERY: The One Show hosts' stunning wedding photos