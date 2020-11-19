Dermot O'Leary's birthday cake for wife Dee Koppang has to be seen to be believed The TV presenter is a doting husband!

Dermot O'Leary pulled out all the stops to make sure wife Dee Koppang's 42nd birthday was celebrated in style - particularly since it was her first since becoming a mother to their baby son.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the TV presenter shared a series of photos - including an image of the gorgeous birthday cake. "Breakfast of champions for this legend," he wrote. "Happy Birthday bubba. X @deekoppangoleary."

READ: Dermot O'Leary's wife shares positive update on stolen wedding ring

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary and Rosie Nixon discuss kindness and men's mental health

The decadent creation, from London bakery Violet Cakes, was covered in delicious buttercream and topped with flowers for extra décor. "Happy birthday mummy," the banner on the cake simply read.

READ: Dermot O'Leary makes frank confession about marriage

MORE: Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home with their newborn son

It's been a special time for both Dermot and Dee. The couple, who have been married since 2012, welcomed their first child on 23 June, with the mother-of-one taking to Instagram shortly after his arrival to say: "5 weeks today with this little one in our lives. We've been cocooned in a glorious newborn bubble of love... Thank you for all the kind messages & well wishers... Dx."

The stunning birthday cake Dermot treated his wife Dee

During a recent chat with HELLO!'s Editor in Chief Rosie Nixon, the X Factor host was asked about how he juggles his career with parenting, to which Dermot replied: "I can't remember if I'm honest with you. Being a new dad, you're getting all you can handle. It's full-on."

However, the famous father did admit that he and his wife Dee are good at "tag-teaming". The 47-year-old explained: "Me and Dee are really good at tag-teaming, if one of us needed to go out – pre lockdown – if one of us needed to go out and see friends, we've just sort of slipped into that world."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.