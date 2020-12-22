Madonna's twins decorate three gingerbread houses in cheeky family video The pop star's festive treats didn't go according to plan

With just days left until Christmas, Madonna has baked some delicious festive treats with her children – but she didn't seem overly impressed with their contributions!

The mum-of-six took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself standing at the dining table with her two youngest children, eight-year-old twins Estere and Stelle.

The trio were decorating not one but three gingerbread houses – one for each of them. The table was covered with piping bags filled with icing and mini treats to go on the houses, including marshmallows and jelly sweets.

But a cheeky exchange between Madonna and her two kids revealed that more of the decorations may have been going in their mouths than on their baked goods!

In one clip, the Vogue singer, 62, asked the pair, "How much of the decorations have you eaten? That's the important bit though."

"I had a little bite," one admitted, before the other agreed as she popped a mini marshmallow in her mouth, "Me too. Like this one!"

The twins enjoyed eating the gingerbread house decorations!

After Madonna said, "I told you guys not to eat the decorations," they backtracked and one cheekily said with a grin on her face, "We don't eat any of them, we only look at them."

In the background, the family's living room could be seen, with a festive garland hanging across the fireplace. Elsewhere, Madonna has a beautiful Christmas tree on display which she recently decorated with the help of four children.

Madonna is a doting mum to six kids

The multi-millionaire 'Queen of Pop' shared a video set to Chuck Berry's Run Rudolph Run which showed her and David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and twins Estere and Stelle putting homemade decorations on their tree, which glowed with white lights.

Madonna wore a loose black and white gown and was makeup-free for the short video, which saw her hold up a dark red homemade star shape which featured stick-on googly eyes and the word 'Mom'.

