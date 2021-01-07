Ruth Langsford jokes about being 'wicked stepmother' to Eamonn Holmes' children The Loose Women presenter shares one teenage son with her husband

Ruth Langsford has spoken about her relationship with her three stepchildren – even joking that she signs off as their "wicked stepmother".

The Loose Women star, who has three grown-up stepchildren through her marriage to Eamonn Holmes, spoke on Wednesday's episode about the family's close bond.

"It is interesting how it's always the stepmothers who are portrayed as the wicked or evil stepmother," said Ruth. "I am officially a stepmother, although they don't call me that phrase often."

"I have that with my stepchildren. I actually sign things, 'From your wicked stepmother.' It's like a term of endearment in a way," Ruth added. "I'm very lucky I have a fantastic relationship with my stepchildren. I always think a stepmother has to be very nurturing actually, it's a very difficult balance and a fine tight rope you're walking."

The TV star shares 18-year-old son Jack with her husband Eamonn, while Eamonn has three children – Rebecca, Declan and Niall – from his first marriage to ex-wife Gabrielle.

Last autumn was a bittersweet time for Ruth and Eamonn as they waved their son off to university. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the time, Ruth said: "That first week I literally felt like I'd had my womb ripped out. I'm better now. We're kind of in week three now, and he's settled really well."

Ruth, 60, continued: "He's being really chilled about it all and coping – he's even cooked something. So that's a good sign. He sent me a picture of his stir fry."

The doting mum even admitted she couldn't face going into her son's empty room when he wasn't there. "The door's shut, because I can't bear to go in there at the moment," she said.

And it seems even the family's beloved pet dog Maggie was missing Jack. "Maggie came up the stairs, she walked over to his [Jack's] room, and the door's shut, and she sniffed all under the door, and I was kind of watching, and then she looked up at the door. Then she saw me, and it literally broke my heart," said Ruth.

