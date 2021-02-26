We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Until now, we've not known much about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's private life at home in Los Angeles with their sweet son Archie Harrison. The royals are notoriously private about their life away from the spotlight.

However, father Harry gave a surprise interview to our very own James Corden on his Late Late Show on Thursday evening and even revealed what his little boy eats for breakfast!

It turns out that adorable Archie loves eating waffles in the morning, and his favourite breakfast is all down to a present from his grandmother, the Queen!

MORE: 18 NEW things we learned about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie in candid James Corden video

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry talks about Archie's love of waffles

Harry told James: "My son is now over a year and a half, he is hysterical, he's got the most amazing personality, he's already putting two, three words together, he's already singing songs. His first word was 'crocodile', three syllables."

He continued: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."

Meghan and Harry with son Archie

Harry is also a waffle convert, telling James: "Now I have waffles for breakfast, a bit of yoghurt, a bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do...."

We absolutely love that! Everyone likes a waffle and we suspect a new brekkie trend is heading our way now thanks to royal tot Archie.

Fancy making some breakfast waffles for your own family? Then get yourself one of these nifty machines below and follow the recipe from Instagram baker Eloise Head of Fitwaffle Kitchen…

How to make waffles like Meghan Markle

Organic Brown Sugar Cinnamon Waffles

INGREDIENTS

100g organic plain or whole wheat flour

50g light brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

90ml organic whole milk

30ml vegetable oil

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Topping suggestions: fresh berries, maple syrup, Greek yoghurt.

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Pre-heat your waffle maker.

Step 2

In a large mixing bowl, mix together all the dry ingredients with a hand whisk.

Step 3

Gradually add the milk and oil, whisking gently until combined.

Step 4

Add the egg and beat until the mix is lump-free.

Step 5

Spoon the mix onto your pre-heated waffle maker (don’t overfill) and cook for 3-4 minutes or until golden brown.

Step 6

Serve with fresh fruit and maple syrup or whatever you wish.

MORE: How Prince George and Princess Charlotte have picked up Camilla Parker Bowles' unusual eating habits

Get yourself a waffle maker like one of these machines from Amazon...

The Breville DuraCeramic waffle maker is perfect for homemade waffles – it's non-stick, easy clean and has deep-fill removable plates.

Breville waffle maker, £34.99, Amazon

Or how about this waffle maker by Global Gourmet, with adjustable temperature control, a non-stick coating and recipes included with the product.

Global Gourmet waffle maker, £36.95, Amazon

MORE: This is what Kate Middleton and her children eat for dinner

This smart waffle maker by Cloer is great for low-fat baking and is easy-clean with its inlying hinge and drip tray.

Cloer waffle maker, £58.30, Amazon

Want your waffles without the wait? Try this ready-made mix made from organic ingredients buckwheat flour, tapioca flour and coconut flour.

Superfood Bakery mix, £6.21, Amazon

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.