David Beckham smoulders in striking new drinks campaign - and fans react The footballer is launching a new drink!

David Beckham certainly has something to smile about! The 45-year-old looked typically suave as he posed for a series of brooding snaps for a new campaign with Haig Club.

The former professional footballer confirmed that his whisky brand is expanding after unveiling a fruity new flavour - Haig Club Mediterranean Orange Spirit Drink.

MORE: David Beckham melts hearts with precious snaps of wife Victoria and daughter Harper

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares topless video of husband David

Of the launch, David said: "The Med is one of my favourite European destinations and we wanted to bring a fresh flavour to the brand that's unexpected. This is a very natural step for Haig Club to explore new flavours and something we've been working on for a long time."

MORE: Victoria Beckham leaves fans in hysterics after sharing hilarious David Beckham post

SEE: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

Upon announcing the news on Instagram, fans rushed to post comments - with many adding the flame emoji and the heart-eyes emojis. "Mr handsome," remarked one follower, while another said: "Icon." A third post read: "Woohoo finally! Summer here we come."

The new variant is bursting with light and zesty flavours, expertly crafted with oranges sustainably sourced from the Mediterranean, largely from the Spanish region of Sevilla.

David has launched the Haig Club Mediterranean Orange Spirit Drink

Delivering a distinctive taste of the Mediterranean with its blend of fresh and juicy marmalade orange flavours, the liquid is infused with orange blossom extract and the signature scotch whisky notes of Haig Club Clubman.

MORE: Victoria Beckham shares the most angelic photo of daughter Harper

SEE: Victoria Beckham films inside incredible £31million house with David

The hotly-anticipated launch has been carefully designed alongside David, who recommends enjoying 50ml Haig Club Mediterranean Orange with 150ml of Fever-Tree lemonade poured over ice and garnished with a wedge of fresh orange.

The new drink is bursting with light and zesty flavours

Meanwhile, it has been a busy period for David, who recently return to Miami to watch over his football team Inter Miami.

"Like the first day back at school today @intermiamicf... Fresh start and excited to get this season started .. Pre Season day one," he wrote on Instagram last month.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.