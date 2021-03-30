David Tennant and wife Georgia treat daughter to unbelievable aquatic birthday cake

Georgia Tennant shared a photo of the incredible birthday cake she and husband David Tennant bought to treat daughter Olive for her tenth birthday yesterday. Alongside the sweet photo, mother-of-five Georgia wrote: "One decade done. #happybirthday."

The cake, handmade by professional cake designer Cakes By Robin was a delicious multi-layer sponge covered in vibrant blue icing and carefully crafted underwater characters. Fans were quick to pick up on an unusual fondant animal that sat on top of the sea life themed cake – a sloth.

The London-based bespoke cake company is a favourite amongst celebs and for good reason – Cakes By Robin has over 10k followers on Instagram and boasts an impressive number of five-star reviews.

Upon seeing the post, fans took to the comments to share their love for the baked masterpiece and to wish Olive a happy birthday. One wrote: "Happy birthday Olive. I'm so jealous of that cake. It looks amazing!" whilst another shared their love for the under-water theme, commenting: "What a wonderful sea world cake! Is Olive the mermaid?"

Wishing Olive a very happy 10th birthday! Can we have a slice?

Like many of us who celebrate birthdays in the Spring, this is the second birthday Olive has spent in lockdown, as restrictions that prevent households from mixing have returned for lockdown 3.0.

Last year, Georgia took to Instagram to share a sweet video of Olive's ninth birthday celebrations with a heart-warming video of her parents Peter and Sandra playing piano and singing happy birthday to their granddaughter. Alongside the family clip, Georgia wrote: "Quite an excellent covideo birthday message from the grandparents." We agree!

