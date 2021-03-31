This honey glazed rustic roast is perfect for Easter Sunday lunch

Easter Sunday is nearly here and while many of us are thinking chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, we also need a plan for lunchtime!

Nothing quite beats a traditional roast lunch, does it? And we love the sound of this honey glazed rustic roast from the people at Rowse Honey.

Try the recipe for yourself…

Honey glazed rustic roast recipe

Preparation time: 20 minutes, Cooking time: 3 hours, Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons Rowse Honey

300 ml (½ pint) white wine

4 large bay leaves

4 sprigs of fresh rosemary

12 garlic cloves, unpeeled and halved

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1.75 – 1.9 kg (4- 4 ½ lb) whole shoulder of lamb

4 medium onions, each cut into three thick crossway slices

200 ml (7 fl oz) lamb stock

800 g (1 ¾ lb) Maris Piper potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 2 cm (1 ¾ inch) thick slices

Salsa Verde:

Small bunch of fresh parsley, roughly chopped, about 6 tablespoons

2 tablespoons capers, drained, roughly chopped

4 canned anchovies, drained, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Add two tablespoons of the honey to a large plastic bag, add the wine, bay leaves, rosemary and garlic and a generous sprinkle of salt and pepper and shake the bag to mix. Make small incisions with a knife at intervals over the lamb, add to the bag with the onions then seal the bag tightly and put the bag into a roasting tin.

Step 2

Chill for three hours or overnight in the fridge, turning the bag once or twice so that the honey mix flavours both sides of the joint.

Step 3

Take the lamb out of the fridge one hour before cooking to bring it to room temperature. Lift the bag out of the roasting tin, add the potatoes to the tin then the onions from the marinade, pour the honey mix over and arrange the lamb on top.

Step 4

Pour the stock into the tin, cover with foil and twist over the edges of the tin. Roast in a pre-heated oven 160°C / 325°F / Gas Mark 3 for 2 ½ hours.

Step 5

Remove the foil from the pan, spoon the cooking juices over the lamb, onions and potatoes then drizzle the lamb with the remaining honey.

Step 6

Cook uncovered for 30 minutes until the lamb is a deep golden colour and the meat is almost falling off the bone.

Step 7

When ready to serve, mix all the salsa verde ingredients together and spoon into a serving bowl. Carve the lamb into thick slices and add to a serving plate or shallow bowl with the potatoes, onions and cooking juices and a spoonful of salsa verde.

