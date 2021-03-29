Easter is nearly here and Amazon is selling a SUPERSIZE bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Calling all chocoholics! If you've ever been disappointed by the hollowness of Easter eggs then you're in the right place. We've been busy searching for the best chocolate gifts for you and your loved ones and have discovered that Amazon is selling a supersize version of your favourite chocolate bars. AND they're currently on offer - what's not to love?

Our personal favourite is the hefty Cadbury Dairy Milk bar, with 850g of creamy chocolate available for just £7.49 – but hurry! This offer ends tomorrow.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate 850g Bar, £7.49, Amazon

It has plenty of five-star reviews and customers are quick to recommend it to others. One chocolate-lover wrote: "This is one glorious giant bar of chunky chocolate". Another happy shopper commented: "I got these for the kids this year instead of Easter Eggs and I'm so glad I did. Much better value considering the weight of chocolate you get for the price when compared to a hollow egg."

A third customer referenced the family favourite film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, writing: "Charlie Bucket would give his left arm for one of these!"

If you're tempted by the giant chocolate bar, you'll be pleased to know it arrives wrapped in novelty cardboard packaging as opposed to the usual supermarket foil, making it the perfect gift for someone with a sweet tooth.

The Easter egg alternatives don't stop there - Amazon is also selling a supersize Toblerone chocolate bar for less than £10. The 750g of pure Swiss milk chocolate is the ultimate treat – although you may want to share this one.

Toblerone Milk Chocolate 750g Bar, £9.99, Amazon

HELLO! recently revealed that a study has proved that chocolate is good for your mood, dark chocolate is good for your health, and although we haven’t seen any scientific evidence to prove it, we're pretty sure chocolate in all of its many forms is just plain good for the soul. So what are you waiting for? Treat yourself this Easter.

