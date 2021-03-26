How to make your own Prosecco truffles for Easter weekend Surprise a loved one with these divine treats

Ooh, we do love a chocolate truffle but until now we've never considered making our own at home. Danilo Cortellini, Head Chef at the Italian Embassy in London, has shared his own recipe for chocolate and raspberry truffles with Prosecco DOC Extra Dry. They really sound too good to be true.

These particular truffles have a refined flavour thanks to the Prosecco combined with the sharpness of the freeze-dried berries. They are super easy to make and can be prepared days in advance.

Danilo Cortellini says: "I keep my chocolate truffles squared. I like them this way but they are also much quicker and less messy to make. If freeze-dried fruit is an issue, simply dust them with cocoa or chopped nuts or edible gold for extra luxury."

This decadent Easter treat is perfect for chocoholics and Prosecco lovers alike

Chocolate, Raspberry and Prosecco Truffle recipe

Serves: about 35/40 truffles

Preparation Time: 15 minutes plus overnight rest

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS



600 g of dark chocolate 54%

80 ml Prosecco DOC Extra Dry

225 ml double cream

50 g of freeze-dried raspberries

Pinch of sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

In a large, heatproof bowl gently heat the cream over a simmering pot of water (bain-marie).

Step 2

Add the chocolate and a pinch of salt and mix until all is melted and combined. Make sure the water never boils as it could split the mixture.

Step 3

Remove the chocolate from the heat and stir in the bubbly Prosecco.

Step 4

Now line a tray or a wide container with baking parchment and make sure the edges of the paper stick out. Pour the chocolate mixture into the tray and level the surface with a spatula. It should be between 2 and 3cm thick.

Step 5

Let it sit for 5 minutes and while still warm sprinkle with the freeze-dried raspberries making sure there is an even layer over the chocolate.

Step 6

Let the chocolate block rest in the fridge overnight if possible, or at least 5 hours and when cold and firm, grab the baking parchment by the edges to remove the chocolate block from the tray and place it over a chopping board.

Step 7

Warm a knife with hot water, wipe dry and trim the ends of the block to make it neat. Save the trimmings to snack over while working!

Step 8

Now carefully slice the block into squares and repeatedly rinse the knife with warm water while doing it to be as precise as possible. If the block becomes too soft put it back in the fridge for a while.

Step 9

Serve the Prosecco truffle at room temperature for extra creaminess. You can dust some cocoa powder on them or a little sprinkle of sea salt flakes or edible gold leaves.

