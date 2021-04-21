Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Have you ever wondered how former Countdown star Carol Vorderman looks so incredible? Fans have even likened her to Benjamin Button, convinced she ages backwards after being stunned by glamorous photos on her Instagram. So, what are Carol's secrets to looking so great at 60?

READ: Carol Vorderman wows fans with throwback photo of her 'blonde years'

The star, who is also a licensed pilot, undoubtedly owes her radiant skin and toned physique to a healthy, balanced diet and dedicated fitness routine. She's also a fan of intermittent fasting and 28 day detox diets – but never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman whips up moules mariniere for dinner

Despite her seemingly restrictive routine, Carol wrote in her book Detox your Life that she never counts calories, and doesn't go to the gym. Instead, she embarks on a health kick roughly twice a year. She writes: "The detox is not about counting calories or fat units, it's about being aware of the kinds of foods we put into our bodies. It's about eating more, not less".

So, what does the former I'm A Celebrity contestant like to eat for her breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks? Read on to discover her daily healthy routine…

What does Carol Vorderman eat for breakfast?

Carol walks 6 miles every day and is a fan of the TRX machine

The mum-of-two caused quite the stir on social media when posting about her unusual coffee hack for weight loss. Her secret ingredient? Butter.

"So lots of you asking why butter in my coffee. Answer is I'm intermittent fasting #HUGEhealthBenefits and 1/2 teaspoon in black coffee is a GAME CHANGER," the star revealed.

MORE: Carol Vorderman announces she is buying quirky new home - details

Butter in coffee contains a large amount of fat, which slows digestion if you're pushing through the final hours of a fast. Like all things, intermittent fasting may not be for you. It's important to note that maintaining a healthy, balanced diet full of nutritious greens, fruit and fibre is always the healthiest option.

Not one to miss out on a full English breakfast, Carol likes to break her morning fast with a hearty bacon and eggs fry up. Delish!

The star enjoys eating meat, fish and vegetables

Taking to Instagram to share her early routine, she wrote: "So I'm doing this intermittent fasting thing. I've gone 20 hours without food, not felt a little bit hungry and I'm now having proper bacon - not the rubbish kind - and fresh, fresh, local eggs, everything local and I can't wait."

MORE: The Queen's breakfast routine revealed in intimate portrait by Prince Philip

What does Carol Vorderman eat for lunch?

Fans can't believe the glamourous star is 60

Maths genius Carol also coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the Countdown star.

Previously speaking to the Daily Mail, Carol stressed her love for clean eating: "I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that’s what I’ll eat."

Carol posted her bowl of greens to Twitter earlier this year

It's not the first time glamorous mum has divided fans with her food. Earlier this year, she shared a close-up snapshot of some brussels sprouts in a bowl, seasoned with salt and pepper.

SEE: Carol Vorderman looks stunning in skintight leather outfit

She wrote: "Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week… #SproutAddiction. 'Love me, love my sprouts'" along with crying laughing emojis.

What does Carol Vorderman eat for dinner?

Carol divided fans with her liver and onion recipe

Not only is Carol a licensed pilot, but she's also a talented chef, often taking to Instagram to share her delicious recipes with her 88k followers.

Indulging in a decadent homemade seafood dish last week, the star whipped up moules marinere for her evening meal. This delicious French dish includes heavy cream, garlic, butter, shallots and mussles – rich in marine Omega-3s, EPA and DHA for a healthy, strong heart.

The star also took to social media earlier this year with a video showing her cooking dinner in a frying pan. "Liver and onions for my tea," she wrote. "#WinterGrub."

Carol turned heads with this throwback beach snap

Her post proved divisive amongst her followers, with a number sharing their own love of the meal. "Looks lovely, one of my faves!" one wrote. "I'm 57 now and that’s one of the earliest smells I can remember my mum cooking the tea. Absolutely fabulous," a second told her.

RELATED: Carol Vorderman seriously divides fans with dinner time revelation

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.