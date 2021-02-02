Carol Vorderman seriously divides fans with dinner time revelation The former Countdown star shared her food of choice on Twitter

Carol Vorderman really got fans talking on Twitter this week after she shared a sneak peek inside her kitchen to reveal her food of choice.

The former Countdown star took to social media with a video showing her cooking dinner in a frying pan. "Liver and onions for my tea," she wrote. "#WinterGrub."

Her post proved divisive amongst her followers, with a number sharing their own love of the meal. "Looks lovely, one of my faves!" one wrote. "I'm 57 now and that’s one of the earliest smells I can remember my mum cooking the tea. Absolutely fabulous," a second told her.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman divides fans with her dinner of choice

A third confessed: "Made me hungry and I've just eaten my tea!"

But some fans were less than convinced. "Nope, couldn't eat that. Flashback to school dinner," one remarked. A second joked, "I mean, I love you and all that, but…" And a third concluded: "Ewww! Nooooo thank you!"

Carol in the kitchen of her Bristol home

It's not the first time Carol, 60, has divided fans with her food. Just last month, she shared a close-up snapshot of some brussels sprouts in a bowl, seasoned with salt and pepper.

She wrote: "Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week… #SproutAddiction. 'Love me, love my sprouts'" along with crying laughing emojis.

It comes after Carol revealed she once made a major food blunder in front of a TV boss. Speaking recently on her BBC Radio Wales show, she told listeners: "One of the bosses Harry took me to the poshest Japanese restaurant in the whole of the United Kingdom, which is called Nobu.

The star has been keeping fans up-to-date during lockdown

"So, I went and I ordered Edamame beans which are like little soya beans and they came like peas in a pod, but I didn't realise.

"And I'm with the boss at ITV, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm doing this show and doing that show'. Instead of opening the pod, I put soy sauce all over it and started munching on the entire thing."

Leaving her co-stars stunned, she added with a laugh: "Then you're committed aren't you!"

