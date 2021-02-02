hellomagazine.com
Carol Vorderman divides fans as she shares a photo of her dinner on Twitter
Carol Vorderman really got fans talking on Twitter this week after she shared a sneak peek inside her kitchen to reveal her food of choice.
The former Countdown star took to social media with a video showing her cooking dinner in a frying pan. "Liver and onions for my tea," she wrote. "#WinterGrub."
Her post proved divisive amongst her followers, with a number sharing their own love of the meal. "Looks lovely, one of my faves!" one wrote. "I'm 57 now and that’s one of the earliest smells I can remember my mum cooking the tea. Absolutely fabulous," a second told her.
A third confessed: "Made me hungry and I've just eaten my tea!"
But some fans were less than convinced. "Nope, couldn't eat that. Flashback to school dinner," one remarked. A second joked, "I mean, I love you and all that, but…" And a third concluded: "Ewww! Nooooo thank you!"
Carol in the kitchen of her Bristol home
It's not the first time Carol, 60, has divided fans with her food. Just last month, she shared a close-up snapshot of some brussels sprouts in a bowl, seasoned with salt and pepper.
She wrote: "Currently eating FOUR BAGS a week… #SproutAddiction. 'Love me, love my sprouts'" along with crying laughing emojis.
It comes after Carol revealed she once made a major food blunder in front of a TV boss. Speaking recently on her BBC Radio Wales show, she told listeners: "One of the bosses Harry took me to the poshest Japanese restaurant in the whole of the United Kingdom, which is called Nobu.
The star has been keeping fans up-to-date during lockdown
"So, I went and I ordered Edamame beans which are like little soya beans and they came like peas in a pod, but I didn't realise.
"And I'm with the boss at ITV, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm doing this show and doing that show'. Instead of opening the pod, I put soy sauce all over it and started munching on the entire thing."
Leaving her co-stars stunned, she added with a laugh: "Then you're committed aren't you!"
