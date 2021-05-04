Great news for James Martin fans! The celebrity chef is hitting the road with a brand new tour for 2022.

James Martin Live will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, cooking tasks and featuring some very special guests.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, the 48-year-old said: "So excited to announce my brand-new tour will be coming to theatres across the UK in Spring 2022.

"I'll be rustling up some mouth-watering dishes live on stage! I'd be delighted if you could join me, and some very special guests, for an evening of cooking, and conversation! Tickets go on sale 9am Friday."

The exciting and fast-moving shows will kick off at Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday 3 March 2022 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales, with the tour finale taking place at the world-famous London Palladium on Monday 4 April 2022.

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "My birthday present to myself next year." Another said: "Signed up." A third post read: "Sounds good and perfect, see you in 2022 definitely gonna come and see you live on stage at the London Palladium." [sic]

The celebrity chef is going on tour in 2022

James, who regularly appears on This Morning and has his own Saturday morning show, has been entertaining and educating the nation for almost three decades with his expert culinary skills both on screen and through his best-selling cookbooks.

Following the phenomenal success of his previous tours, James Martin Live audiences can expect to be dazzled as James rustles up mouth-watering dishes with complimentary courses of fun and laughter in this exclusive gastronomic experience.

"I love going out on tour so I'm really excited to be announcing brand new shows for 2022," James added.

"We've had some really great fun with tours in the past. Of course, I'll be cooking and trying to teach everyone some tips and tricks but fear not, there will be plenty of humour injected into these shows so prepare to have a really good night out."

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday 7 May from ticketmaster.co.uk

