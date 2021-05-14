There is now a crisp sandwich recipe book – and the combos are genius Who's craving a crisp sandwich now?

HELLO! is quite frankly thrilled to announce that there now exists a recipe book entirely devoted to crisp sandwiches. Really.

The crisp sandwich is one of those lunches that divides the nation – should one or should one not place crisps in one's sandwich? Does it add to the filling combo or wreck it?

Personally, I'm a fan – and if you haven't tried a marmite sandwich with salt and vinegar crisps, I strongly recommend you do.

The Little Book of Crisp Sandwich Recipes by Walkers and founder of Max's Sandwich Shop, Max Halley, really is quite something. The book and recipes 'celebrate the fine art of putting crisps in a sandwich', insisting that 'there isn’t a sandwich that can’t be jazzed up with a crunchy crisp'.

There are 20 new recipes from sandwich guru Max who used the nation’s favourite crisp sandwich ingredients to create some fun combos.

The Millionaire's Breakfast sandwich

There's the Millionaire's Breakfast sandwich of boiled eggs on granary with soured cream and chive crisps (with optional caviar - omg - on top), then there's the Bacon Sarnie with, wait for it, bacon flavoured crisps, and a Leftover Sunday Lunch Sarnie with marmite crisps – that's going to be controversial.

Or how about the Prawn Mayo baguette sandwich with prawn cocktail crisps, Tuna Mayo with ready salted or the all-time favourite, simple Crisp Sandwich.

Perhaps our favourite of the entire book is the Chip Butty. That's a triple carb combo of bread, chips and crisps (salt and vinegar – genius).

The Chip Butty (with crisps!)

The gem of a book is sadly not for sale, but you can get your hands on a limited edition copy by tweeting #crispWIN and your favourite crisp sandwich combo to @walkers_crisps. You can also find all the crisp sandwich recipes on Walkers.co.uk/recipes.

Max Halley said: "The 'Crisp Sandwich' features in my most distant memories of food. When my sister and I were little, our Mum used to butter pieces of sliced white, take a few crisps from the bowl her and my Dad were sharing, fold the bread over them and present us with these mysterious items to eat. A lifelong love affair began.

Smoked Salmon Bagel

"Eating other people’s sarnies, I am frequently let down by the lack of something genuinely crunchy, and I’m not talking about lettuce. A well-applied crisp makes a good sandwich great and a great sandwich extraordinary. I couldn’t believe my luck when Walkers called me – I was born for this role!"