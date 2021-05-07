How to make easy white Sangria for your garden gatherings Did someone say drinks?

Feeling a little tired of Prosecco and not quite in Pimm's season yet? Then this easy white Sangria recipe is perfect for your next sunny garden get together. Ooh, it makes us feel all Costa Del Sol in flip flops and sun hats!

The people at Freixenet have just launched their new Spanish Stills Wine Collection and have come up with a fabulous Sangria recipe. Follow it below…

How to make white Sangria

INGREDIENTS

1 lime (thinly sliced into rounds)

1 lemon (thinly sliced into rounds)

1 peach or nectarine (thinly sliced)

1 handful of sliced strawberries

Fresh mint

50g sugar

60ml brandy

1 750ml bottle Freixenet Sauvignon Blanc

To serve:

Ice

Sparkling water (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Add lime, lemon and sugar to a large pitcher and muddle with a muddler or gently crush with a wooden spoon for 45 seconds.

Step 2

Add brandy and muddle again to combine for 30 seconds.

Step 3

Add apple, nectarine, and strawberries and stir to incorporate. Then add wine and stir once more.

Step 4

Taste and adjust flavour as needed, adding more sugar for sweetness, lemon or lime juice for acidity, or fruit. Stir to combine.

Step 5

Add ice and stir once more to chill. Serve with mint. Step 6 To dilute the mixture, top off glasses with a bit of sparkling water (optional).

Freixenet’s NEW Spanish Stills Wine Collection is now available at Ocado and Slurp.co.uk.

