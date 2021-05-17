Michael Strahan confuses fans with latest photo – and it involves his tooth gap again! The Good Morning America star has an iconic smile

Michael Strahan has a trademark tooth gap that he's incredibly proud of, and recently played an epic April Fool's joke on his fans by pretending he had altered his smile.

The Good Morning America star's tooth gap has reappeared once again on social media, as Michael posted a fun photo of himself on his 40th birthday with a cake featuring his smile.

The birthday cake consisted of a football and Michael's smile, and the dad-of-four wanted to remind his followers of it.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are friendship goals!

"Talk about a TBT! My 40th birthday party and yes, of course, my cake had a gap in it! LOLOL!" he wrote.

However, the picture confused many of Michael's fans, who thought it was his birthday.

After receiving a number of celebratory birthday wishes from his loyal followers, Michael – who was born in November - took to the comments section to explain: "Just found this photo. Today isn't my birthday."

In the image, Michael was sat next to his beloved mom Louise at his birthday party.

GMA's Michael Strahan confused fans with a birthday photo

The star has an incredibly close bond with both Louise and his father Gene, and they are no strangers to the limelight thanks to their son's job.

The former sportsman is a devoted family man, and is dad to four children, who regularly appear in posts on his Instagram account.

Michael shares teenage twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and they split their time between their parents' homes.

The former football star is a much-loved co-host on GMA

The TV star is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People.

He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios.

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

Michael lives on the Upper West Side of New York

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

