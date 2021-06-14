5 tasty summer salad recipes to try this week

The sun is shining and no one wants to be in the kitchen for any longer than absolutely necessary. To help with the record-breaking temperatures this week, we've got five super salads that not only taste great but are packed with goodness and easy to prepare.

From a cleansing salad from Victoria Beckham's favourite alkaline diet and a nutritious dish from the healthy eating plan Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were following ahead of their wedding, to a salad containing the supergrain quinoa from Cevich owner Martin Morales - these light recipes will leave you feeling satisfied...



Natasha's cucumber and tempeh salad



Cucumber and tempeh salad taken from Honestly Healthy Cleanse by Natasha Corrett

This cleansing salad is one of nutritionist and vegetarian gourmet chef Natasha Corrett's favourites, and will no doubt be a winner with the likes of Victoria Beckham, who is a big fan of the Honestly Healthy alkaline diet.



"As tempeh is a great source of protein, you can add a handful to any salad you like for a fantastic post-workout protein kick," says Natasha.

Super-green candy salad with mango and pomegranate from Soulmatefood founder Christian Coates

Celebrity trainer and nutritionist Christian Coates - whose diet Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have recently been following - packs goodness into this super-green salad.



"You almost feel healthier simply by looking at this plate of fresh food, but do eat it because it's delicious and oh-so good for you," says Christian.

Christian Coates' super-green candy salad

Martin Morales' quinoa, avocado, chilli and honey salad

Naturally, Ceviche owner Martin Morales packs Peru's most popular grain and superfood quinoa into this light recipe perfect for summer.



"This can either be a moulded or free-form salad. This would be good with some baby salad leaves," says Martin.

Mulberry founder Roger Saul's Beetroot, goat's curd, hazelnut & dill salad

Iconic British label Mulberry founder Roger Saul's salad recipe contains the healthy and easily-digestible grain spelt.



"This unusual and stunning summer salad was created by Scandinavian food writer Signe Johansen and is a riot of vibrant colours, textures and flavours," says Roger.



Martin Morales' quinoa salad

2014 MasterChef winner Ping Coombes' lemongrass and ginger meatballs, rice vermicelli salad with sambal belacan

Ginger and lemongrass are packed full of health benefits and are plentiful in 2014 MasterChef winner Ping Coombes' salad and meatballs recipe.



"My favourite meal of all time is spaghetti meatballs. Using mince beef and pork, I usually make two types of meatballs and freeze them. This is an Asian version to the Italian ones. Packed full of flavour and you can eat them on their own or you can serve it with a little salad," says Ping.

