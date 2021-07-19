Kylie Jenner's menu on board $72.8million private jet will leave you speechless

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone knows how to travel in style, it's the Kardashian / Jenner family. From sailing onboard a superyacht in the Mediterranean to renting out private islands for their parties, the KUWTK crew are no stranger to the luxury lifestyle.

Taking to Instagram to reveal a decadent seven-course menu onboard Kylie Jenner's $72.8 million private jet, Kris Jenner shared several snaps from her five-star Italian retreat with partner Corey Gamble – but it's not just her holiday destination that's got us talking…

Kylie, who was named the youngest self-made billionaire after the success of her own company, Kylie Cosmetics, reportedly bought her private jet in January 2020, People reports.

The 23-year-old's airline 'Kylie Air' comes complete with her signature pink branding, private crew, and a luxurious on-board catering service that's fit for the Queen.

Kris shared the delicious menu en route to Capri, Italy#

If you've ever faced the struggle of deciding between "chicken or beef?" as you dine at 30'000ft en route to your destination, you'll be seriously envious of Kylie's decadent in-flight menu.

From roasted tomato bisque to cheese and spinach ravioli with butter sage pesto, Kylie Air is an airline we'd be eager to fly with!

The 23-year-old star purchased her own private jet last year

In keeping with the star's healthy lifestyle, the Kardashian favourite Chinese Chicken Salad also made a feature on the tempting menu, as well as Seared Mahi Mahi with pineapple mango salsa, sauteed spinach, grilled vegetables and pomme puree.

It's not just the menu that's left us speechless. Kylie's personalised jet also boasts a fully-equipped entertainment suite, a master bedroom for long haul relaxation, two bathrooms, a gallery, crew rest area, closet and ample storage room for baggage.

Kylie's star-studded passengers have also been known to receive silk Kylie Skin pillows and eye masks for a blissful sleep, as well as Kylie Skin cosmetics and personalised loungewear. Seriously, where do we sign up?!

