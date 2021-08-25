Tom Daley shares dreamy family brunch recipe – and we're sold

He wowed us all winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, and now champion diver Tom Daley has impressed us in the kitchen too.

Tom, who is married to Ductsin Lance Black with whom he shares a son, Robbie, has created a delicious-looking brunch recipe in partnership with British Lion eggs.

Tom's Mexican Chilaquiles are just what we're after for a shareable brunch plate. (If you haven't heard of the meal before, it's a traditional Mexican breakfast dish).

The recipe features sunny-side-up eggs, creamy feta cheese, crispy red onions and fragrant coriander - and only takes 15 minutes to cook. Follow the recipe below…

MORE: Tom Daley's rustic family flat is filled with Olympic tributes - see inside

Tom and husband Dustin

Tom Daley's Mexican Chilaquiles recipe

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 tsp olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red chilli, ½ finely chopped & ½ sliced

400g tinned chopped tomatoes

250g corn tortilla chips

100g feta, crumbled

A small handful of coriander leaves

4 large British Lion eggs

1 small red onion, finely chopped

Lime wedges, to serve

MORE: Royal ladies' favourite breakfasts revealed: from Kate Middleton to the Queen

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Heat 1 tsp oil in a medium frying pan, add the garlic and finely chopped chilli and cook until just golden and fragrant, for about 45 seconds. Pour over the chopped tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes to reduce.

Step 2

Pour half the chopped tomatoes into a large 28cm oven-proof dish or frying pan, and gently stir through half the tortilla chips until coated. Sprinkle with half the feta and half the coriander.

Step 3

Pour the remaining tortilla chips into the pan with tomatoes, stir to coat then place in the ovenproof dish on top of the others. Scatter with remaining feta and place under the grill for 3-4 minutes until the cheese is melted and the tortillas are golden and crisp.

Step 4

Meanwhile, place a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat and heat the remaining oil, then crack 4 British Lion eggs into the pan. Cook for 3 minutes, or until the white is set, covering with a tight-fitting lid to cook the tops if needed. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5

Remove the tortilla chips from the grill, nestle the fried eggs among the tortillas, sprinkle with the red onion and coriander and serve with lime wedges.

Cook’s tip!

Make your own corn tortilla chips! Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Brush both sides of 3 tortillas lightly with olive oil then cut into triangles. Place in a single layer on lined baking trays and bake for 7-8 minutes until golden and crisp.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.