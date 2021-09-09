Royal school lunches: Prince William & Prince Harry's five-star meals at Eton revealed These royal-approved lunches wouldn't look out of place at the palace...

Eton College is one of the most prestigious boys' schools in the world. Having educated the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the elite private school in Windsor is famed for its high academic standards and star-studded alumni.

With school fees reaching up to £48,501 per year, taking GCSEs at this royal-approved boarding school is nothing short of luxury. Most impressive are the indulgent menus served at three times a day, where students are treated to food curated by world-class chefs and the Queen's favourite afternoon tea.

HELLO! delved into the decadent menus at Eton College to see what the UK's most luxurious school had on offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner…

Breakfast

According to Eton's caterers Sodexo, breakfast at the boarding school is nothing short of an all-inclusive holiday resort. The website reads: "We pride ourselves in making everything from scratch, starting with the fresh bread every day."

Prince Harry often whipped up a slice of toast at his Eton House kitchen

"Boys love the huge variety of foods, starting with breakfast, which features cereals, a porridge bar, homemade granola, a cooked selection, continental meats and cheeses and a different smoothie each day and, incredibly, nine types of milk!" Imagine that spread!

Lunch

When we think of school dinners, we might imagine chicken pie with mash, fish fingers with peas or tasty iced sprinkle cake and custard – but not at Eton. Pupils are treated to delicious meals from around the world, with choices fit for a king.

Even the Queen has dined at Eton College

Sodexo writes: "Our core menus contain both traditional and cutting-edge foods from around the world. The [boys'] favourites remain roast Dingley Dell pork, lasagne, lamb kleftiko and Jamaican jerk chicken with plantain. Lunch and dinner also present boys with a most amazing salad bar and on Saturday evenings, they enjoy new flavour profiles with a street food theme."

Dinner

Dining at Eton College is described as "an experience based on British-grown and produced foods" with an "interest in international cuisine".

On the menu are vegan bao buns with pulled jackfruit and sweet celeriac slaw, Dominican chimichurri burgers with smoked mayonnaise in a brioche bun and Vietnamese pork banh mi with sriracha tahini sauce.

Prince William was taught useful cooking skills during his time at Eton

It's not just weekdays that see the boys fuelled with five-star food. Busy Saturday summer afternoons see the catering team at Eton serving "up to 1500 teas for parents and boys, involved with cricket, tennis and athletics."

So, does Eton's kitchen take reservations?

