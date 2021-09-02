James Martin has hinted at an exciting new project - the major clue being grapes whilst filming at a vineyard! Taking to this Instagram page, the celebrity chef shared a video from the South of France and remarked: "Hi guys, I won't keep you long. I just wanted to say hi from the South of France amongst the vineyards.

"This is because of a new project that I have been working on for about 18 months. We're not far off from being ready to launch. I'm over here doing a few recipes, but I am over here particularly to see these 2021 vines be picked.

MORE: James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies mark sweet family milestone

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Martin reveals exciting news

"The grapes are juicy and ready. Over the next few days, these will be turned into something amazing wine - a little hint for a new project."

READ: James Martin sends fans wild with exciting announcement

SEE: Inside Saturday Morning host James Martin's beautiful country home

Confirming he'll be back on our screens soon, James concluded: "I'll be back in a couple of days because we have the new series of the Saturday show starting. Anyway, hi from the South of France."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "A James Martin Rosé wine?" Another remarked: "Interesting James. Can't wait." A third fan probed: "James Wine coming soon!!!"

James has certainly been busy! He will also soon be promoting his new recipe book called Butter – an ingredient the star chef is known for adding into almost every dish.

James Martin's book Butter, £22, Amazon

PRE-ORDER NOW

"The real reason I’m here is to tell you that the book is out in October, and you can pre-order this from Amazon," he said recently on Twitter. "The whole book is on [butter]… This is actually from the book! This is pages from the book, this is front endpaper, but the whole book is on butter."

MORE: James Martin surprises fans with rare photo of his mum

He added: "All using my favourite ingredient, so this is it! This is the book that we've all been waiting for, there’s no yoga class, no lean meat it’s all about the best ingredient in the world.

"There's tonnes of great quotes from all the greatest chefs as well from Claire Smith to… yeah this is the book I’ve been waiting for. I'm so excited about it, and like I said, you can pre-order it on Amazon, we'll be doing signed copies later on as well in October on the shop as well."

The celebrity chef is going on tour in 2022

Earlier this year, James announced his new tour for 2022, James Martin Live, which will visit 18 towns and cities across the UK entertaining audiences with live demonstrations, cooking tasks and featuring special guests.

The shows will kick off at Plymouth Pavilions on Thursday 3 March 2022 before heading out across England, Scotland and Wales, with the tour finale taking place at the world-famous London Palladium on Monday 4 April 2022.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.