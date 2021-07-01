James Martin causes a stir with unseen family photo as he celebrates birthday Happy birthday to the celebrity chef!

James Martin had a big reason to celebrate this week. The celebrity chef turned 49 on Wednesday and he took to Instagram to mark the occasion with his fans.

While James tends to keep his home life out of the spotlight, he did share a previously unseen family photo as he thanked his followers for their well wishes.

The very sweet snapshot shows James as a little boy dressed in a checked shirt and eating an ice cream. The star was quickly inundated with birthday messages with a number of fans commenting on the angelic throwback photo.

James shared a sweet throwback photo in celebration of his birthday

James no doubt celebrated his big day with longterm partner Louise Davies. The couple keep their ten-year romance completely out of the spotlight – however, in a previous interview, James did admit they have no intention of tying the knot.

"No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really," James told the Sunday People& in 2019. "I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

The TV chef with girlfriend Louise Davies

The chef further explained that he prefers to spend his hard-earned cash on his hobbies and interests, namely his car collection which includes a Chevrolet Courvette, a Lotus 340R, a 1948 Maserati and two retired Formula One motors.

"My mates come round to my house and they look into my garage and I go, 'These are my babies, these are my things,' but you know, it's each to their own, isn't it?'" he said.

The couple have been together since 2011

James also revealed that he and Louise are not planning to start a family, with the TV star instead preferring to focus on his work.

James met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2010. While the chef didn't win big on the competition, he did catch the eye of the TV producer and the pair have been dating since 2011.

