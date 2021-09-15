Gok Wan wows fans with photos of incredible three-tier birthday cake The This Morning star celebrated in style!

Gok Wan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his birthday party to social media this week – and his cake looked mouth-wateringly good!

The star took to his Instagram account, where he posted a snap of a stunning bronze three-tier cake decorated with a matching topper that read: "Happy Birthday Gok".

Another picture showed the This Morning chef smiling as he posed next to the baked confection, which had been cut open to reveal what looked like a walnut and coffee cake.

The 47-year-old captioned the images: "OMG the best cake I've ever eaten! Thank you so much @julietsear you truly are the original master baker!!! X."

Presenter Gaby Roslin was quick to respond, adding two hearts as she commented: "Wow." Gok's other followers clearly agreed with her sentiment, as their comments included: "That looks delicious," "Cake looks amazing," and: "Wow, amazing cake."

Another teased: "I want one for my birthday please," and we can't say we disagree!

Gok's 47th birthday cake looked spectacular

The How To Look Good Naked host has always had an impeccable eye for style and design, whether in fashion, food, or home décor.

He recently showed off a new addition to his London pad, revealing that as part of a striking makeover he had added a very special tribute to David Bowie.

The black and white illustration of the late singer hanging on Gok's wall showed him wearing his iconic Ashes to Ashes outfit, and the presenter had the piece mounted in a simple black frame.

The star enjoyed a fabulous celebration

Gok's fans were quick to spot the celebrity artwork, with one commenting: "Awww it's beautiful, love the Bowie photo" and another agreeing: "Looks gorgeous, and that pic of David Bowie is a really good touch."

The style guru lives in a home that's brimming with character, complete with a glass corridor looking out over a pretty courtyard, a dining room with a cherry blossom tree in it, chandeliers throughout, and several quirky pieces of art.

