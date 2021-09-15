Megan Fox's strict daily diet revealed – and it's not for the faint-hearted The Transformers star follows a five-factor diet

There's no denying that Megan Fox is a talented actress with a string of hit movies on her resume – but she's probably equally as well-known for her incredible physique.

The Jennifer's Body star put her killer figure on full display during this year's Met Gala, wowing onlookers in an embellished, red Dundas gown that featured cut-out segments along her chest and hips and a daring thigh split.

Megan's confident display in her appearance could be down to her strict diet and exercise routine, which sees her follow a five-factor diet given to her by her celebrity personal trainer, Harley Pasternak.

Megan's tough eating plan allows for five small meals a day – she previously said she doesn't have "any cheat days" – alongside an exhausting workout routine.

So, what does Megan's daily diet look like? Keep reading to find out…

What does Megan Fox eat for breakfast?

Megan's diet consists largely of Japanese food, egg whites, almonds, salmon, and smoothies. She avoids anything processed and prefers to get her carbs from fruit and vegetables. She once told E! News that "the worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day".

Breakfast is an important meal for Megan and one she said she never skips. Her go-to staples are egg whites, almonds, and oatmeal.

Megan wowed onlookers with her stunning appearance at this year's Met Gala

What does Megan Fox eat for lunch?

Megan will indulge in Japanese food or salmon with rice for her lunch. While she doesn't believe in "cheat days" if she were to be tempted, she previously told E! News it would be pizza or cake.

What does Megan Fox snack on?

As part of her five-factor diet, Megan will fill up between lunch and dinner with a protein shake, and nibble on some fruit in the evening.

What does Megan Fox eat for dinner?

Dinner is another clean meal, usually consisting of chicken breast with quinoa.

Megan eats five small meals a day and works out at least three times a week

What is Megan Fox's workout routine?

Megan works out at least three days a week, two of which are "really hard". Her trainer previously told People that, like her diet, she follows a five-factor workout.

He said: "There are five phases: a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower-body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down."

Megan uses mini circuits for 45-60 minutes of her hour-long session with Harley which includes "bursts of cardio with really heavy weights". She is also a big fan of Pilates and spin classes.

