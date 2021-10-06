Victoria Beckham confesses her favourite snack is 'boring' The fashion designer likes to eat wholemeal toast with salt

Victoria Beckham has always been disciplined with her diet, following a mainly plant-based lifestyle full of nutrient-rich meals and ultra healthy snacks, but the former Spice Girls star doesn't deny herself a treat from time to time.

During her latest appearance on River Café's Table 4 podcast, David Beckham's wife Victoria confessed her favourite snack – and it's not what you'd expect.

"This is where I sound even more boring in the food department," declared the star to podcast host Ruth Rogers.

While most people prefer to indulge in sweet treats, Victoria craves salt when she's feeling peckish. "I like wholegrain toast with salt on it. It’s that carby thing, isn't it? It's that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted and I love salt.

"I'm a savoury person as opposed to a sweet person," said the mother-of-four, who also admitted: "I'm a very fussy eater and I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don't like oils or butter or sauces."

Victoria's palette is quite different from her husband David and eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's, who both enjoy cooking indulgent meals in their spare time. Victoria, who hasn't eaten red meat since she was a child told Ruth Rogers that she prefers her meals to be "very simple, very clean and incredibly fresh" and never eats dairy products.

In line with her healthy lifestyle, avocados are said to be one of VB's go-to foods. So much so, that she has admitted to eating several per day. She told The Telegraph in 2019 she "eats three or four avocados a day" and she credits them for keeping her skin healthy.

So we imagine smashed avocado on toasted Ezekiel bread or her own homemade multi-seed loaf would be a quick and easy lunch loved by the fashion designer – not forgetting a pinch of salt!

