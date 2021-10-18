Kourtney Kardashian's engagement party menu at $8,000 per night hotel is jaw-dropping Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in Montecito

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially announced their engagement on Sunday 17 October – and we couldn't be happier for the couple.

The Blink-182 star popped the question to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito, California with the father-of-three planning an elaborate floral engagement setting consisting of blooming red roses and a dreamy candlelit dinner.

There's no party quite like a Kardashian-Jenner party, and the family certainly went all out to mark the momentous occasion by celebrating with a decadent three-course menu.

Choices on the luxe Italian menu included: 'Penryn Orchard Pears Salad', 'Buratta and Persimmon' or 'Weiser Farm Honeynut Squash Vellutata' to start, followed by 'Lobster Taglioni' and 'Plant-Based Cacio e Pepe' for main.

Guests were treated to an indulgent Italian menu and candlelit dinner

Guests also dined out on a choice of 'Monterey Black Cod', 'Angus Prime Fillet Mignon' and 'Plant-Based Mushroom Braised Beluga Lentils'.

If the antipasti and secondi weren't enough, Kourtney and Travis' nearest and dearest, including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, were also treated to a decadent dessert. Sweet treats included plant-based cheesecake, almond streusel and quince.

According to the KUWTK star's wellness website Poosh, Kourtney eats a mainly plant-based diet because she is "passionate about the environmental impacts that eating less meat has on the planet."

The star had to start slowly, introducing meat-free meals into her daily routine over a period of several weeks, rather than going cold turkey. Poosh reads: "Kourt admits when she first started, she couldn’t resist and had a baked crab handroll while at dinner during the first few weeks."

Kourtney and Travis announced their engagement in Montecito, California

This will be Kourtney's first wedding. The eldest Kardashian spent a total of eleven years with Scott Disick, with whom she shares four children, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, but the pair never got engaged.

Travis was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Melissa.

