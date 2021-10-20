Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson celebrate wedding day with most romantic cake The newlyweds followed tradition by cutting the cake together

A huge congratulations to former England footballer Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida Andersson, who recently tied the knot and are expecting their first child together.

The happy couple celebrated their nuptials with a truly romantic cake at their wedding reception, held at Mayfair restaurant Scott's, with Jamie's dad Harry Redknapp sharing a photo of the two-tired creation on his Instagram page.

Harry, 74, posted a photo from inside the reception which showed Jamie and Frida cutting their cake together. He wrote: "Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida's wedding. What a day we had sharing your special day."

The beautiful cake had a traditional feel to it, decorated with white icing and a simple gold ribbon around the top tier. The elegant confection was topped with a miniature bouquet of fresh flowers and the bottom cake was finished with pretty floral icing around the sides.

Jamie and Frida's gorgeous wedding cake

The newlyweds looked so happy together as they cut the cake, ready to hand out slices to their guests. Loose Women host Christine Lampard and her former footballer husband Frank Lampard were amongst the guests at the reception.

The ceremony was held at Chelsea Registry Office, attended by the couple's closest friends and family, including Jamie's two sons with former wife Louise Redknapp, Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12. The wedding comes shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary this summer.

In August, the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday to the Greek island of Santorini, with Frida sharing snaps of their dream getaway on her Instagram page.

Jamie and Frida's romantic breakfast set-up

"Beautiful escape from the beginning til the end @jamie.redknapp #santorini @andronissuites," wrote the model.

In one photo, we saw Jamie enjoying a breakfast with the most magnificent view of the ocean. The star sat sipping a drink wearing just a towel as he admired the scenery, with a delicious-looking breakfast spread on the table in front of him. Now, that's the life!

We wish the happy couple all the best for the future.

