Amanda Holden's half-term baking is mouthwatering - sweet photos

Amanda Holden may be up at the crack of dawn to present Heart Breakfast during the week, but that didn't stop the doting mother-of-two spending a wholesome afternoon with her children on Monday.

Taking to Instagram to share photos of her day with her daughters Lexi, 15 and Hollie, nine, the glamorous star enjoyed a day of baking - though she admitted she's "not much of a baker".

Amanda whipped up several chocolate cupcakes iced with decadent chocolate buttercream before topping them with colourful sprinkles.

"1x plain for Daddy," penned the BGT judge, whose husband Chris Hughes clearly doesn't share her sweet tooth!

Amanda spent the afternoon baking with her daughters

The stylish 50-year-old then shared an adorable photo of her youngest, Hollie, tucking into the chocolatey treat - and she looked so much like Amanda!

Taking a healthy yet sustainable approach to her eating habits, Amanda previously admitted her daily diet consists of eating lots of vegetables and oily fish, but she never denies herself a treat when she wants one.

Hollie seemed to enjoy the delicious treats

"You have to enjoy life," she told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

It's not the first time Amanda has hinted to fans she's a total chocoholic. Earlier this year, the star was surprised at the Heart Breakfast studios with an indulgent chocolate eclair - and couldn't get enough of the sweet treat.

Speaking to Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden in The Telegraph last year, Amanda revealed the secret to her enviable figure is running four times a week and sticking to a healthy vegetarian diet.

The mother-of-two doesn't believe in dieting and told Celia. "I believe in being able to have that slice of cake." We're totally with you Amanda.

