How to get £10 off Laylo's luxury boxed wine just in time for Christmas

Wine is the ultimate Christmas drink – whether it’s sat centre stage at your dinner party or nestled under the tree as the perfect gift. Having earned a cult status amongst wine drinkers, Laylo’s luxury boxed wine is at the top of our xmas wishlist this year.

Laylo’s red, white, and rosé wines are all sourced from independent winemakers. The range is intentionally small, with each wine selected because of its impeccable taste and standard, from Pinot Black to Sauvignon Blanc. No wonder then, that the brand has 99% 5* reviews on Trustpilot.

Starting at £32.99 per 2.25L box (which is equivalent to three bottles of wine, may we add!) the boxed wines are exclusively available on the Laylo website and make for the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. Enter code HELLO for £10 off your first order.

Each Laylo wine box packaging is beautifully designed, with the art telling a story of the wine, winemaker, and region it’s sourced from – so you won’t even need to purchase wrapping paper! Launching early November is the new Super Tuscan wrapped in a genuine fresco that sits in Florence Cathedral, which we love the sound of.

Plus, each box comes with a handy booklet which explains what makes the wine special, such as the winemaker’s story, tasting notes and recommended pairings. This is particularly helpful if you’re a newbie wine fan and find tastings somewhat intimidating and exclusive.

The luxury boxed wine uses the latest technology to ensure no oxygen can sneak inside - in fact, they’re so brilliantly airtight that your wine will stay fresh for up to six weeks after it’s been opened. Genius!

