The Queen Mother drank this controversial drink every day

Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, the Queen Mother, passed away in 2002 at the impressive age of 101 years.

One reason for her longevity is thought to be down to a daily drink she consumed – but while it has possible health and nutritional benefits, the beverage is very controversial.

In the book What a thing to say to The Queen, author Thomas Blaike revealed: "The Queen Mother drank raw milk every morning. Hence her long life, possibly."

An article on raw milk published on MailOnline explained: "The late Queen Mother was said to be a huge fan, insisting on raw milk from the Ayrshire cows of the royal herd at Windsor."

It's not possible to buy raw milk from our supermarkets, as the government and health experts advise against its consumption.

The Food Standards Agency's website states: "The majority of the milk we drink in the UK is heat-treated to kill off harmful bacteria. Raw milk isn’t – it goes straight from the cow to the bottle."

Raw drinking milk can come from cows, sheep, goats, buffaloes and horses.

The FSA adds: "We advise that raw or unpasteurised milk and cream may contain harmful bacteria that can cause food poisoning. People with a weaker immune system are particularly vulnerable to food poisoning and should not consume it." In particular, pregnant women, infants and small children, elderly people and people with a compromised immune system, such as cancer patients, should avoid it.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, raw drinking milk is only legal for sale to consumers at registered milk production farms, from farmers at registered farmers' markets, milk round vehicles, direct online sales or farm vending machines.

In addition, the website says raw drinking milk for sale must only come from animals that are healthy and free from brucellosis and tuberculosis, from a farm that complies with hygiene rules and is routinely inspected twice a year and labelled with the appropriate health warning.

We assume the Queen Mother's source of raw milk from the royal herd at Windsor complied with all these rules, as food poisoning is just the worst.