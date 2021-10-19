Oprah Winfrey’s favorite $18 moisturizing lip gloss is perfect for holiday parties

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

We’re just weeks away from finding out which products landed on Oprah Winfrey’s favorites list this year, but in the meantime, we’re still swooning over the things she fell in love with in 2020.

MORE: Oprah Winfrey’s favorite $24 luxe hand cream just landed at Sephora - and you’ll want it asap

And there was one set of luxe lip glosses on the media mogul’s coveted holiday list that sold out over and over again after she gave it her blessing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Oprah unveils epic home cinema

The 241 Cosmetics lip gloss set was so popular when it popped up on Amazon with the rest of Oprah’s faves that the brand scored a deal with Bloomingdale’s and now one of the glosses, as well as a few of their other beauty products, are available to shop on the site.

SHOP: Peek inside Sephora's amazing 2021 advent calendar - and it's only $45

The clear peppermint-infused lip gloss hydrates and softens your lips, and has a hint of sugar for a sweet touch.

241 Cosmetics clear lip gloss, $18, Bloomingdale’s

Bloomingdale’s is the first major retailer to carry 241 Cosmetics, and it’s a huge deal for an independent and black-owned company. The online shopping site is also having a huge sale right now, so if you stock up on the brand's products or anything else, you can save big time and take 20-30% off your purchase with code SAVEMORE.

Oprah made sure to put a spotlight on black-owned brands on last year's list, and it helped take those businesses to the next level.

"As so many continue to look for ways to support Black lives any way they can, we found dozens of absolutely gorgeous gifts from Black-owned businesses that we wanted to share and celebrate as part of this year’s Favorite Things," Oprah said via Amazon last year.

Beauty brand 54 Thrones landed on it too and their holiday set quickly sold out on Amazon.

A spot on Oprah's annual Favorite Things list is the ultimate brand booster

Now, the coveted beauty butters, which provide a huge boost of moisture and nourishment to the skin, are available at Sephora as of last month.

One touch of the beauty butters, which can be used on the hands and body, will show you why Oprah and so many other beauty lovers rave that they are essential items in their beauty repertoires.

The brand’s vegan and cruelty-free products are infused with Shea Butter, Baobab Oil, and Jojoba Oil, and nourishing plant botanicals for extra hydration. They smell amazing too, with scents like Egyptian Lavender and Moroccan Mint, Moroccan Blue Tansy, and Egyptian Blue Chamomile.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.