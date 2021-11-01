9 Christmas mugs to bring some festive cheer with your hot chocolate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing says Christmas like a cup of hot chocolate topped with cream and marshmallows in front of the fire. Add some cute Christmassy pyjamas and a bit of Mariah Carey and you've got yourself the perfect night in this winter.

The best Christmas mugs

Why not take it one step further and treat yourself to one of these super cute Christmas mugs? From John Lewis to Marks and Spencer, we've rounded up our top nine picks for you to choose from.

John Lewis Christmas mugs

Emma Bridgewater Christmas Joy Half Pint Mugs Set of 2, £39.95, John Lewis

We love this classic set of Emma Bridgewater mugs. Not only would they be perfect for a cosy night in with your loved one, but they would also make a super cute gift for family or friends. Emma Bridgewater Christmas mug set, £39.95, John Lewis.

Christmas Santa Stoneware Mug, £10, John Lewis

You can't beat a fun, novelty mug, especially at Christmas. Say hello to the festive season with this Santa shaped mug, which is bound to put a smile on anyone's face. Santa Christmas mug, £10, John Lewis.

3D Elf Stoneware Mug, £8, John Lewis

Santa would be nothing without his elves, so why not purchase this 3D elf mug to match? Your kitchen cupboards are about to be a whole lot more exciting. Elf Christmas mug, £8, John Lewis.

Marks and Spencer Christmas mugs

Festive Stag Mug, £6, Marks and Spencer

For those that aren’t a fan of bright reds and greens, this stylish, neutral-toned Christmas mug will compliment your interiors beautifully. Stag Christmas mug, £6, M&S.

Christmas Tree Mug, £6, Marks and Spencer

This mug might just be our favourite. With its traditional Christmas tree motif, its classic shape and 'Falalalala' slogan on the inside, what's not to like? Christmas Tree mug, £6, M&S.

Festive Travel Mug, £4, Marks and Spencer

For something a little different, check out this festive travel mug. This would make a thoughtful gift for anyone who is working over the Christmas period, and will definitely brighten up their morning commute when they go to drink their coffee. Christmas Travel mug, £4, M&S.

Dunelm Christmas mugs

Nordic Nomad Papa Gnome Mug, £3, Dunelm

For any new dads out there this Christmas, this mug will definitely pull on their heartstrings. Christmas gnome mug, £3, Dunelm.

Nordic Nomad Mama Gnome Mug, £3, Dunelm

There is even one for mum that reads 'Mama Gnome', with its own festive design. Christmas gnome mug, £3, Dunelm.

Nordic Nomad Baby Gnome Mug, £2.50, Dunelm

Of course, you can't forget about the baby. Although they might not quite be ready to be drinking out of a mug, this will make a sweet keepsake for years to come. Christmas gnome mug, £2.50, Dunelm.

