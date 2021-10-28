Tesco Christmas food and drinks 2021: Top 16 picks

Grace Lindsay
Tesco Christmas food and drinks 2021: Check out our top picks from seafood platters to showstopping desserts and award-winning champagne.
Christmas is fast approaching, which means our favourite supermarkets have started to release their festive offerings, and this year is looking to be the best one yet.
From seafood platters to showstopping desserts and award-winning champagne, Tesco has gone all out to provide you with the ultimate Christmas spread that will be sure to impress all your friends and family.
They also have lots of vegan, dairy and gluten free options, making the festive season easy for everyone, no matter what your dietary needs.
Take a look at our top 16 picks from Tesco's Christmas collection…
Tesco's Christmas dinner
Maple and Bourbon Crackling Gammon Joint
Gammon is always a crowd pleaser, but Tesco's maple and bourbon glaze will take yours to the next level, creating a rich, sweet and sticky crackling.
Maple and Bourbon Crackling Gammon Joint, £9, Tesco
Scottish Salmon with a Maple and Orange Glaze
It wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of salmon, and with its honey and clementine glaze, caramelised orange slices, caramelised orange zest and parsley, it might just become the star of the show.
Scottish Salmon with a Maple and Orange Glaze, £15, Tesco
Tomahawk Steak with Wild Garlic and Sea Salt Butter
Although steak might not be a typical festive food, this tomahawk steak from Tesco is amazing value for money, and is perfect for anyone looking for a turkey alternative.
Tomahawk Steak with Wild Garlic and Sea Salt Butter, £15, Tesco
Candy Cane Pigs in Blanket with Orange and Maple Glaze
We love these candy cane style pigs in blankets, and our mouths are practically watering at the sound of the spiced sugar glazed smoked streaky bacon, yum!
Candy Cane Pigs in Blanket with Orange and Maple Glaze, £3, Tesco
Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin
Veg doesn’t have to be boring, especially not when it contains extra mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and Pecorino cheeses and a herb breadcrumb.
Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin, Tesco
Stuffed Half Butternut Squash
For those that are looking for meat alternatives, why not try out this stuffed butternut squash? It is filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils and is topped with a crumb mixed with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and herbs. Simply carve into thick slices and serve.
Stuffed Half Butternut Squash, Tesco
Tesco's Christmas desserts
Chocolate and Orange Christmas Plant Pots
These desserts are definitely a conversation starter. The pots are filled with chocolate and orange mousse and topped with a cocoa digestive crumb, white chocolate decoration and gold dusting.
Chocolate and Orange Christmas Plant Pots, Tesco
Croquembouche
If you have a lot of guests this year, then this should do the trick! The 60 choux pastry profiteroles are filled with cream and come with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and bronze chocolate coated honeycomb. Simply drizzle the chocolate sauce over the top, then decorate with the bronze honeycomb.
Croquembouche, Tesco
Passion Fruit Sleigh
The passion fruit sleigh consists of a baked orange cheesecake batter on a sponge base, layered with sponge and passion fruit glaze and topped with passion fruit mousse. Need we say more?
Passion Fruit Sleigh, Tesco
Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star
For something a little different, we love the idea of this croissant star, perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee in the evening.
Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star, Tesco
Tesco's party food
Three Tier Seafood Platter with Marie Rose Sauce
This seafood platter contains a whole lobster, king prawns, crab and smoked salmon so there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Three Tier Seafood Platter, Tesco
Pork Cranberry and Stuffing Candy Cane Sausage Roll
This creative take on a classic dish is perfect for Christmas parties, with a mouthwatering combination of pork, stuffing, cranberry and orange zest.
Pork Cranberry and Stuffing Candy Cane Sausage Roll, Tesco
Tesco's Free From and Vegan Christmas food
Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown
We have tested this meat-free 'turkey' ourselves and can confirm that it is absolutely delicious! It is made from wheat protein and comes with a sage and onion stuffing, a garlic melt and bay leaves.
Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown, £5, Tesco
Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome
For dessert, check out this honeycomb Christmas dome filled with shortbread and honeycomb pieces and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle. It is free from milk, wheat, gluten and eggs.
Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome, £6, Tesco
Tesco's Christmas drinks
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne
This award-winning champagne is such great value for money at only £21 a bottle, perfect for pairing with your morning glass of bucks fizz.
Premier Cru Brut Champagne, £21, Tesco
Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur
The gingerbread latte cream liqueur is designed to be served over ice or in a liqueur coffee with a whip of cream. If only we could have this in our coffee all year round…
Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur, £12, Tesco
