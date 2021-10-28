Tesco Christmas food and drinks 2021: Top 16 picks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christmas is fast approaching, which means our favourite supermarkets have started to release their festive offerings, and this year is looking to be the best one yet.

RELATED: Sainsbury's Christmas food and drinks 2021

From seafood platters to showstopping desserts and award-winning champagne, Tesco has gone all out to provide you with the ultimate Christmas spread that will be sure to impress all your friends and family.

They also have lots of vegan, dairy and gluten free options, making the festive season easy for everyone, no matter what your dietary needs.

Take a look at our top 16 picks from Tesco's Christmas collection…

Tesco's Christmas dinner

Maple and Bourbon Crackling Gammon Joint

Gammon is always a crowd pleaser, but Tesco's maple and bourbon glaze will take yours to the next level, creating a rich, sweet and sticky crackling.

Maple and Bourbon Crackling Gammon Joint, £9, Tesco

Scottish Salmon with a Maple and Orange Glaze

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a bit of salmon, and with its honey and clementine glaze, caramelised orange slices, caramelised orange zest and parsley, it might just become the star of the show.

Scottish Salmon with a Maple and Orange Glaze, £15, Tesco

BOOKMARK NOW

Tomahawk Steak with Wild Garlic and Sea Salt Butter

Although steak might not be a typical festive food, this tomahawk steak from Tesco is amazing value for money, and is perfect for anyone looking for a turkey alternative.

Tomahawk Steak with Wild Garlic and Sea Salt Butter, £15, Tesco

Candy Cane Pigs in Blanket with Orange and Maple Glaze

We love these candy cane style pigs in blankets, and our mouths are practically watering at the sound of the spiced sugar glazed smoked streaky bacon, yum!

Candy Cane Pigs in Blanket with Orange and Maple Glaze, £3, Tesco

Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin

Veg doesn’t have to be boring, especially not when it contains extra mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and Pecorino cheeses and a herb breadcrumb.

Three Cheese Cauliflower Gratin, Tesco

BOOKMARK NOW

Stuffed Half Butternut Squash

For those that are looking for meat alternatives, why not try out this stuffed butternut squash? It is filled with apple, beetroot and green lentils and is topped with a crumb mixed with pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and herbs. Simply carve into thick slices and serve.

Stuffed Half Butternut Squash, Tesco

MORE: When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more

Tesco's Christmas desserts

Chocolate and Orange Christmas Plant Pots

These desserts are definitely a conversation starter. The pots are filled with chocolate and orange mousse and topped with a cocoa digestive crumb, white chocolate decoration and gold dusting.

Chocolate and Orange Christmas Plant Pots, Tesco

Croquembouche

If you have a lot of guests this year, then this should do the trick! The 60 choux pastry profiteroles are filled with cream and come with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce and bronze chocolate coated honeycomb. Simply drizzle the chocolate sauce over the top, then decorate with the bronze honeycomb.

Croquembouche, Tesco

Passion Fruit Sleigh

The passion fruit sleigh consists of a baked orange cheesecake batter on a sponge base, layered with sponge and passion fruit glaze and topped with passion fruit mousse. Need we say more?

Passion Fruit Sleigh, Tesco

BOOKMARK NOW

Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star

For something a little different, we love the idea of this croissant star, perfect for pairing with a cup of coffee in the evening.

Sticky Toffee and Pecan Croissant Star, Tesco

BOOKMARK NOW

Tesco's party food

Three Tier Seafood Platter with Marie Rose Sauce

This seafood platter contains a whole lobster, king prawns, crab and smoked salmon so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Three Tier Seafood Platter, Tesco

Pork Cranberry and Stuffing Candy Cane Sausage Roll

This creative take on a classic dish is perfect for Christmas parties, with a mouthwatering combination of pork, stuffing, cranberry and orange zest.

Pork Cranberry and Stuffing Candy Cane Sausage Roll, Tesco

Tesco's Free From and Vegan Christmas food

Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown

We have tested this meat-free 'turkey' ourselves and can confirm that it is absolutely delicious! It is made from wheat protein and comes with a sage and onion stuffing, a garlic melt and bay leaves.

Wicked Kitchen No Turkey Roast Crown, £5, Tesco

Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome

For dessert, check out this honeycomb Christmas dome filled with shortbread and honeycomb pieces and finished with a dark chocolate drizzle. It is free from milk, wheat, gluten and eggs.

Free From Honeycomb Christmas Dome, £6, Tesco

Tesco's Christmas drinks

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne

This award-winning champagne is such great value for money at only £21 a bottle, perfect for pairing with your morning glass of bucks fizz.

Premier Cru Brut Champagne, £21, Tesco

Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur

The gingerbread latte cream liqueur is designed to be served over ice or in a liqueur coffee with a whip of cream. If only we could have this in our coffee all year round…

Gingerbread Latte Cream Liqueur, £12, Tesco

SHOP NOW

DISCOVER: The best vegan Christmas food 2021: Tesco, M&S, Asda & more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.