Taylor Swift and Starbucks team up for fans to enjoy 'Taylor's Latte'

The rumors were true - Taylor Swift has teamed up with Starbucks to allow fans to enjoy her own personal favorite drink, Taylor's Latte.

The 31-year-old, who released her new album Red (Taylor's Version) at midnight on Friday, celebrated by allowing customers to order a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, in-store or in the drive-thru by simply asking for a "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version."

You can also order through the Starbucks app by tapping the details in the Taylor app card.

Swifties first began to suspect the collaboration earlier in the week when Starbucks tweeted: "It's Red Season," a connection to the album and a well-placed Easter Egg which fans quickly caught.

Starbucks, however, insisted that the reference was simply in relation to the return of their red holidays cups - but one Swiftie shared an internal announcement to employees that confirmed drink labels will read "(Tay's)."

Red was released in 2012 but Taylor has chosen to re-record her first six albums after the masters - owned at the time by her then record label - were first sold to Scooter Braun and then another holding company, meaning she no longer owns the records herself.

Taylor also teased it with a Starbucks cup in a recent video

However, she owns the lyrics which meant she could rerecord them, leading to the Taylor's Version albums.

Fearless was released in April and fans have long thought 1989 may also be set to be released soon.

Red (Taylor's Version) dropped Friday

As well as the original 16 tracks, the album will feature additional songs including nine additional 'From the Vault' tracks that include collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran.

It also features the original 10-minute version of the beloved ballad All Too Well. Taylor also revealed that she has written and directed a short movie that tells the story of All Too Well to coincide with the upcoming release.

It drops at 7/6c.

