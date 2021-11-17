Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis treated to surprising birthday cake by Giovanni Pernice The EastEnders actress looked delighted with her surprise

Rose Ayling-Ellis was treated to a special surprise by her Strictly dance partner Giovanni Pernice to mark her 27th birthday. The EastEnders actress was presented with a bunch of flowers and a Frozen themed birthday cake – much to her delight!

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite couldn't contain her excitement as she proudly showed off the cake, which featured a picture of popular Disney characters Elsa and Anna. The one-tiered confection, which would usually be reserved for the under tens, went down a treat with Rose, who pretended to smash it in Giovanni's camera.

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis surprised by Giovanni Pernice

The simple creation was decorated with pink and blue candles around the edge and was served on a blue platter. We love that Rose is a Frozen fan!

The pair also shared a sweet video from the back of a cab en route to Strictly training. Giovanni told Rose: "So today is your birthday! Happy birthday! We're going to celebrate!"

"How?" she queried, to which he replied: "Quickstep! You happy?"

Strictly partners Rose and Giovanni have a close bond

Rose reluctantly said: "Yeah…" while Giovanni continues to tease her, joking: "All day quickstep?" His joke prompted a very unenthusiastic look from Rose!

The duo have delighted fans over the past few weeks with their incredible bond, and Rose has been praised for raising awareness for the deaf community.

Rose, who was born deaf, has spoken out about how she dances without the ability to hear in various interviews.

Rose is fast becoming the fan favourite!

Speaking to the BBC, she said: "I'm not really relying on the music. I'm relying on counting and the beat. Giovanni is helping me with counting to make sure I get my count first, start[ing] at the most important beat, and then hopefully from onwards it’s okay."

After sailing through to next weekend's show, actress Rose took to social media to express her gratitude to her dance partner.

"@pernicegiovann1 I am so grateful that you created this magical dance for me to show the world the joy of being deaf [double heart emoji]," she wrote on Sunday.