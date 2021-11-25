Princess Anne's secret cooking skill revealed – see photo

Princess Anne is a much-revered member of the royal family and used to staff attending to her needs, so it may surprise you to learn that the Queen's daughter is rather hands-on when it comes to cooking outdoors.

Just like her late father Prince Philip, Anne is rather a dab hand at cooking food on the barbecue – and there is photographic evidence to prove it.

Taken in 1972 during the royal family's annual summer holiday to Balmoral Castle, the photo below shows a lovely family moment between Anne and her father.

Princess Anne cooking on the barbecue with the late Prince Philip

Philip loved to cook food for the family on the barbecue and it appears that Anne liked to join him – she certainly looked like a pro in this picture.

The Queen's former chef, Darren McGrady previously said in an interview with Marie Claire: "Philip would cook out on the grill. He'd come down to the kitchens and discuss what food we'd have: 'Do we have any salmon that any of the family have caught? The Queen's been picking strawberries with Princess Margaret, let's have those for dinner.'"

And according to Balmoral's housekeeper Sheena Stuart, the royal couple liked to host relaxed gatherings for friends and family at their Scottish home. Speaking on Countryfile, Sheena revealed: "The Duke, he cooks, the Queen sets up the table. There are no staff that come out to serve."

Anne's home Gatcombe Park

So we see that from a young age, Anne was encouraged to get stuck in and join her family in the cooking. We wonder if she still hosts barbecues of her own at her home of Gatcombe Park?

We know from an article in The Lady magazine that the Princess Royal's kitchen is "a very relaxed country-house style, with the dogs and horses taking priority".

The Lady writes: "Her tiny frame is testament to the fact that she is not a big eater, but the large walk-in fridge is her favourite place. The cook will leave snacks for the princess to graze on. Strong cheeses, pâté and cooked hams hanging from the cold interior walls of the refrigerated room are in endless supply. Pheasants, of course, will hang when in season."

The Princess Royal does not like waste so staff are encouraged to find a use for everything in the kitchen, reveals the publication.

