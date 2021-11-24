Ruth Langsford's roast dinner hack for an easy lunch is genius The Loose Women star is talented in the kitchen

Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford is quite the talented cook, often taking to social media to share tutorials and tips from her Surrey home kitchen - and her latest roast dinner hack has left us speechless.

Sharing her culinary wisdom with fans on Tuesday, the wife of Eamonn Holmes posted a video to her Instagram Stories detailing her handy roast dinner hack. Revealing her favourite post-Sunday lunch is a blend of leftover vegetables, roast potatoes and roasted chicken doused in lashings of warm gravy, the 61-year-old star claimed her "roast dinner soup" is the perfect leftover lunch.

WATCH: Ruth Langford shares her genius roast dinner hack

"It's like roast dinner soup… delicious! Ruth captioned her video. "I just added black pepper!" she concluded.

In theory, Ruth's leftover lunch should be delicious - but there's no denying the video of her soupy roast looked slightly unappetising.

Ruth shared her hack with her Instagram followers

Whether you're a fan of the This Morning presenter's handy hack or not, her tasty leftover treat is guaranteed to save you time and money when it comes to prepping your lunch meals.

Ruth's roast dinner video isn't the first time the mother-of-one has shared her cooking hacks with fans. Earlier this year, the star took to Instagram to share her hearty spaghetti bolognese recipe, using a very unusual secret ingredient.

"Spag bol for us tonight with my secret (well, not now!) ingredient," she penned. "A spoonful of instant coffee!"

In a step-by-step cooking tutorial shared on her Instagram, Ruth revealed another random ingredient to her home-cooked comfort meal: "A tablespoon of red pesto!"

Ruth usually spends Sundays cooking roast dinner with her mum Joan

The video showed her adding the pesto to her frying pan, which contained her meat and vegetable dish.

Pouring a brown liquid into the simmering pan, she continued: "2 x Oxo cubes (3 if you like it really meaty!) and my second secret ingredient...a teaspoon of coffee granules!"

They may not be conventional ingredients in a bolognese, but we certainly need to give it a try.

