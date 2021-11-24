PSA: A Chocolate BROWNIE Advent Calendar exists and yes, we're drooling too  

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Calling all chocolate lovers! Lola's Cupcakes brought back its infamous chocolate brownie advent calendar for Christmas 2021 and this is the last week you can place your order.

If you know someone who always orders a brownie over a cake when you go out for a coffee, this is the ultimate gift. Who wouldn't want 24 delicious full-size brownies for the lead up to Christmas, hey?!

To ensure the brownies are moist (ooh, that's a word I rarely write on HELLO!) you'll receive a six box delivered every six days to ensure you can enjoy your brownies at their best. Each Belgian chocolate brownie is individually boxed and beautifully numbered with the day to be eaten. The perfect treat in the run up to Christmas or to be given as a gift!

Brownie Advent Calendar, £59, Lola's Cupcakes

And yes, before you start to fret - nationwide delivery is available. Phew!

Flavours included the Original, Pecan, Caramel Popcorn, Rocky Road, Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Orange, Red Velvet, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Heaven, Millionaire Shortbread, Coconut & Raspberry.

Honestly, my mouth is watering and I'm typing this story at 11am.

If you want the Brownie Advent Calendar you'll have to be quick because Sunday 28 November is the last date for placing orders.

Alternatively, if you're a baking pro you could make a batch of brownies up and buy a 'Fill Your Own' advent calendar and do it as a DIY treat. We can recommend this recipe for spot-on gooey brownies.

