Ruth Langsford unveils romantic birthday dinner with husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford's husband Eamonn Holmes transformed their family home in honour of her 61st birthday.

The Loose Women star shared a video taken inside their dining room, which was decorated with a St Patrick's Day theme ready for a romantic dinner.

A silver runner was placed down the middle of their dining room table, topped with mini tea lights, while a big bunch of flowers were displayed in a vase, including white roses and lilies.

Big green four-leaf clovers were scattered across the table, and on either side, two place settings were ready for Ruth and Eamonn to sit down for their evening meal, which appeared to be accompanied by wine.

Elsewhere in the room, Ruth had displayed her birthday cards on a wooden dresser and there were two birthday balloons to mark the special occasion.

"Table set for two!" wrote Ruth, before adding: "Thank you to my wonderful family & friends for all your wonderful gifts, flowers and cards."

The Loose Women star was treated to an incredible dinner on her 61st birthday

She continued: "And to EVERYONE who has sent me a birthday message today. LOCKDOWN BIRTHDAY No.2!!"

The This Morning star regularly shares cooking tutorials with her fans, but since it was her birthday, we imagine Eamonn was the one who got creative in the kitchen – if only we knew what was on the menu!

Although their son Jack didn't appear to join his parents for the romantic evening, he inadvertently made a cameo in a video Ruth shared earlier in the day.

Ruth showed off her stunning cards, flowers and balloons

It showed herself and Eamonn joking around with personalised finger puppets of themselves dressed in traditional Irish costume. "Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! I’m spending my birthday in lockdown with my favourite Irishman! Thanks for these brilliant finger puppets @chelseabonus @tourismireland," she wrote.

As the camera zoomed out, a photo frame bearing a heartwarming picture of Jack and the family's pet dog Maggie could be seen on the console table behind the couple.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share sweet messages. "Happy birthday Ruth enjoy your day and the dancing," remarked one, and a second wrote: "Too cute and happy birthday!"

