Countdown's Rachel Riley makes surprising diet confession - details

Rachel Riley has shared some great food advice with her Instagram followers who may be doing Veganuary – and it all involves her treat food: chocolate!

The Countdown star, who follows a plant-based diet with her husband, former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, posted a photo of her favourite vegan chocolate products and asked fans for advice.

Mum-of-two Rachel wrote: "Got all the big guns in for a chocoholics Veganuary! Anything you’d add to the list?"

In the snap, we can see a tub of Knoops hot chocolate, Montezuma's giant chocolate buttons, chocolates from the English Cheesecake Company, Jim Jams chocolate spread, Love Raw's cream filled wafer bars, and truffles from Booja Booja. Yum!

Rachel's Veganuary chocolates

Rachel's followers had plenty of suggestions of their own for her, with one writing: "Salty pretzel HiP chocolate bar!!" to which Rachel replied: "Love their choc covered honeycomb, thanks for the tip!"

Another fan posted: "Oooo good selection! Livia's Choc Brownie Nugglets are really tasty!" A third said: "The @montezumaschocs moonies! They are currently my biggest addiction."

Rachel, Pasha and their new baby girl Noa

The TV star previously revealed she had adopted a vegan diet following years of battling food intolerances.

In an interview with BT Home in 2018, she explained: "A few years ago, I stopped eating eggs and dairy and I’ve gradually gone vegan. As soon as I stopped eating a lot of foods, many of my symptoms went away almost overnight."

Rachel often gives fans an insight into her vegan diet, recently sharing a photo of her and Pasha's Russian feast.

Rachel's New Year's Eve feast

The former Strictly contestant wrote: "Happy vegan Russian New Years! We do the traditional New Year’s (when Russians have their Christmas style celebrations) favourites - Salad Olivier and herring in a fur coat, with boiled egg switched for tofu, Quorn vegan ham and buckets of vegan Hellman’s mayo. Yum."

In the comments section, a fan asked her: "What new Veganuary product are you most excited to try? Rachel replied: "A few nostalgic things that I’ve not tried yet that are here/coming - vegan KitKats, Cadbury’s and Boursin, just to see what they’re like!"

