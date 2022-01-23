Best Valentine's Day chocolate boxes and sweet treats for 2022

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a giant box of chocolates. If you want to show appreciation for your husband, wife, partner, galentine (or even yourself) this Valentine's Day, why not say it with a sweet treat?

SEE: 10 best Valentine's Day hampers for 2022: Chocolate, candles, champagne and a whole lot more

With the likes of Hotel Chocolat, Marks & Spencer, Cadbury, and Fortnum & Mason pulling out all the stops to bring you an array of delectable love-themed treats, it's not easy to go wrong when it comes to gifting this Valentine's Day. From decadent chocolate boxes to indulgent s'mores sets and hearty letterbox brownies, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day treats to spoil the love of your life.

Hotel Chocolat

Valentine's Day Pick Me Collection, £22, Hotel Chocolat

There's no better way to show your affection than with Hotel Chocolat's Pick Me Collection, launched exclusively for the Valentine's season. Inside, your loved one will find two packs of Raspberry & Peach and Cherry Bakewell chocolates, a bag of Melting Hearts, bite-sized Caramel Puddles and the Dapper Dog Matchbox cast from indulgent chocolate. The Pick Me Collection will arrive ready to gift in a unique, elegant bag ready to gift your loved one.

READ: 10 best Valentine's Day gift experiences

MORE: 15 romantic hotels in the UK you'll want to take your Valentine to

Biscuiteers

Love Is Sweet Tin, £45, Biscuiteers

If you're on the hunt for the ultimate eye candy, you can find it in Biscuiteers. For a gift that feels extra special, we love Biscuiteer's 'Love is Sweet' biscuit tin. Filled with hand-iced biscuits topped with novelty motifs, this quirky and colourful keepsake tin will go down a treat with your loved one.

Charbonnel el Walker

Charbonnel Et Walker Pink Champagne Truffles, £15, Amazon

According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, The Queen favours truffles by Bond Street chocolatiers Charbonnel et Walker, long known for its connection to the royal family. If you're looking for a fabulous treat to gift your loved one, these tempting truffles are just £15 on Amazon - we call that a royal bargain!

Fortnum & Mason

Heart Chocolate Selection Box, £35, Fortnum & Mason

We're totally swooning over this Fortnum & Mason Heart Chocolate Selection box, and we're sure your loved one will too. Presented in a stunning gold embossed heart-shaped box, your Valentine will be tucking into cherry liqueur truffles, dark chocolate passionfruit fondant, and Rosé Champagne truffles filled with dark chocolate ganache and enrobed in ruby chocolate.

Marks & Spencer

Send a Little Love Set, £26, Marks & Spencer

Send hugs and kisses to your Valentine with this love letterbox gift. This romantic present features yummy treats including milk chocolate 'loved up' lollies, 'you make my heart go' popcorn and 'I heart you' rainbow hearts. These goodies are presented in a box that will easily fit through your loved one's letterbox. Order yours from 1 February.

Moonpig

Giant I Love You Cadbury Dairy Milk, £15, Moonpig

If you weren't already clued up on Moonpig's incredible selection of novelty and romantic Valentine's Day cards, you can now add a giant Cadbury Dairy Milk bar to your order, complete with a heartfelt 'I Love You' printed onto the packaging. Psst, they do next day delivery too, (just in case you'd forgotten).

Personalised Sweet Hamper

Personalised Sweet Hamper, £39.99, Getting Personal

If chocolate isn't your Valentine's vibe, they'll be sure to swoon over this indulgent sweetie hamper, filled with love hearts, flumps, pink popping candy, cola bottles and more. Personalise your wicker hamper for a real 'I love you' moment.

S'more'a'licious

Enjoying a sweet night in? S'more'a'licious has you covered. Their limited-edition Valentine's Kit will you have grazing on treats all evening and features a cornucopia of delights, from biscuits and marshmallows to brownies and chocolates. Available for delivery from 7 February.

RELATED: Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022: Sweet presents women will love

Personalised Iced Cookies

Personalised Iced Cookies, £12.99, Etsy

Freshly baked to order in TheCookieCollab's traditional real vanilla cookie recipe, this cute biscuit gift can be personalised with your own message and is beautifully packaged in a 100% recyclable letterbox friendly gift box, which is accompanied by a gift card - the perfect sweet treat for long-distance lovers.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.