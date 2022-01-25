Coleen and Wayne Rooney treat son Kit to TWO insane birthday cakes

Coleen and Wayne Rooney made sure Kit had a birthday to remember over the weekend and treated him to two different parties and cakes.

The youngster turned six on Monday, and to mark the special occasion, both his parents took to Instagram to pay tribute to him and give fans a sneak peek at his celebrations.

Judging by the photos shared by proud mum Coleen, Kit celebrated with a party at home and another with his football friends.

"Happy Birthday Kit. Hope you had the best day yesterday with all your friends. Love you so much," she wrote alongside two photos.

Kit was treated to a delicious-looking oreo-shaped cake

One showed the six-year-old in a red robe smiling towards the camera, whilst a fountain sparkler burned on top of an oreo-shaped cake.

The second picture showed him in his football uniform surrounded by all his friends whilst a piece of his cake, which this time was shaped like a football stadium, could be seen in the corner.

Proud dad Wayne shared the same picture and simply wrote alongside it: "Happy Birthday Kit."

Kit also celebrated his big days with his friends - who enjoyed his football stadium-shaped cake

Coleen was inundated with birthday messages for her birthday boy and many congratulated her for not showing off her wealth on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday. I love how you never go over the top and never show off with your wealth. A lot of other celebs should take a lesson from you xx," they wrote.

A second added: "Was just thinking the same thing. She's just so normal. X."

Coleen and Wayne share four sons together, Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Cass, three and Kit.

It's been an exciting month for the family who recently moved into their new £20million lavish mansion in Cheshire.

Wayne and Coleen bought the plot of land for £4million back in 2017, and have built a sprawling six-bedroom estate on the 40-acre site, complete with everything that they and their four sons could ever dream of.

The new 40-acre property will be a thrilling place for the boys to grow up, and included a cinema, indoor swimming pool, wine cellar, a stable area, a snooker room, and even a football pitch - to take after their dad, of course!